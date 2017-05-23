Is Blake Bortles holding the Jaguars back from the playoffs?

The Jaguars have a playoff team on paper. With the upgrades that they have on both offense and defense through free agency and the NFL Draft, how could they not make the playoffs this year to end their drought? They could be the biggest threat to the Houston Texans who have been the AFC South champs the past two seasons.

Hiring Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin will help the Jaguars with discipline. They should be able to minimize the mistakes that Jacksonville makes which can help them win games. The only problem, is if whether or not quarterback Blake Bortles is keeping the Jags from postseason football.

Since the Jaguars drafted Bortles back in 2014, they have eleven wins total in three years. This years’ Jaguars team looks the stronger than the last couple of years, but is Bortles the man to lead them. Now that Jacksonville has given Bortles a strong receiving core and an upgrade with the running game, there is no reason why Bortles shouldn’t produce this year.

Bortles can throw the ball. The least amount of yards he has thrown for is 2,908 yards in his rookie year but he only threw eleven touchdowns. We all know what he can do when he stays accurate with his throws. He can throw for touchdowns, but he throws for interceptions on possessions that are the most important.

Bortles needs to show up this year. He’ll need to have a major breakout season if he wants to prove doubters wrong. The Jaguars have so far made the wrong investment in drafting Bortles at #3 in the 2014 draft, but Bortles can prove himself if he minimizes mistakes and takes advantage of his offense that is built around him.

