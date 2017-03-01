Blackhawks reacquire defenseman Oduya in trade with Stars

DALLAS (AP) -- The Chicago Blackhawks are reuniting with veteran defenseman Johnny Oduya, who was part of their last two Stanley Cup championships.

Oduya was traded by the Dallas Stars to the Blackhawks on Tuesday night in exchange for young forward Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

After the Blackhawks won their Stanley Cup title in 2015, Oduya left in free agency for a $7.5 million, two-year contract with Dallas.

Chicago also on Tuesday placed defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson on injured reserve, retroactive to last Thursday.

The struggling Stars, who were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season but went into Tuesday night nine points out a playoff spot with 20 games remaining, made their third deal leading up to Wednesday's trade deadline.

Dallas already sent defenseman Jordie Benn, the older brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn, to Montreal on Monday; after dealing forward Patrick Eaves to Anaheim last Friday.

The Blackhawks are second in the Western Conference. They play at home Wednesday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, who played at Dallas on Tuesday night.

If Chicago advances to the third round of the playoffs this season, and the 35-year-old Oduya plays in at least half of the games in the first two rounds, the Stars would then get the third-round pick instead of the fourth-round pick in 2018. Dallas also retains half of Oduya's remaining contract.

Oduya first played for Chicago from 2012-15, with nine goals and 34 assists in 219 games. He had five goals and 18 assists in 71 playoff games with the Blackhawks, including their Stanley Cup championships in 2013 and 2015.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Oduya has played 783 career NHL games with New Jersey (2006-10), Atlanta/Winnipeg (2010-12), Chicago and Dallas. He had one goal and six assists in 37 games this season with the Stars.

McNeill had six goals and 22 assists in 58 games for Rockford in the AHL. He has played in only one NHL game, for the Blackhawks on Jan. 26, 2016, at Carolina. The 24-year-old forward will report to Texas, the Stars' top development affiliate in the AHL.