Blackhawks give F Tanner Kero 2-year contract extension

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Blackhawks have signed utility forward Tanner Kero to a two-year contract extension.

The deal with the 24-year-old, signed by the Blackhawks as a free agent in April 2015, runs through the 2018-19 season. Terms of the deal announced Thursday weren't disclosed.

Kero, one of seven rookies to play for Western Conference-leading Chicago this season, has five goals and seven assists in 38 games. He was recalled from Rockford of the AHL on Dec. 22 when he was leading the IceHogs with 20 points on seven goals and 13 asssts.

Kero played four seasons at Michigan Tech, located in Houghton, Michigan. and just across the Keewenaw Waterway from his hometown of Hancock.

A 2015 Hobey Baker Award nominee, Kero was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association's Player of the Year during his senior year when he led the Huskies with with 20 goals and 46 points.