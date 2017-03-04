Bjork, Jamieson still tied for lead at Tshwane Open

Scott Jamieson of Scotland chips onto the 7th green during the 3rd round of the BMW Masters golf tournament at the Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) -- Alexander Bjork and Scott Jamieson will fight it out again as they retained a share of the lead heading toward the final round of the Tshwane Open on Saturday.

The second-round co-leaders were still top of the leaderboard after 54 holes, both moving to 13-under-par 200 at Pretoria Country Club in the South African capital.

Bjork, seeking a maiden European Tour title, opened a two-shot lead at one point but slipped up with bogeys at Nos. 13 and 15. He and Jamieson carded 68s and birdied their last hole to open a one-shot lead over Jorge Campillo and Dean Burmester, and break a four-way tie for the lead.

Campillo and Burmester put themselves in contention with 6-under 65s at the par-71 layout.