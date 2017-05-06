Will Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins not play in Buffalo after this season?

When the Buffalo Bills traded up to get Sammy Watkins in the 2014 NFL Draft, fans thought they had a true weapon that could make an immediate impact. When he is healthy, he plays like one of the best receivers in the league. The problem is that he is fragile and has been since entering the league. By not picking up his fifth-year option, Watkins will have to stay healthy and produce on the field consistently.

If Watkins didn’t have a long history of injures, the Bills would have easily picked up the option and possibly sign him to a long-term deal. Watkins is the biggest threat that the Bills have as of right now. Picking up wide receivers Andre Holmes through free agency and Zay Jones in the draft boosts up their core, but Watkins is the go to guy. While the Bills can easily sign Watkins to an extension during the season, if they choose not to sign him at all he will hit the free agent market as unrestricted free agent.

Injuries

Take away half of the injuries Watkins has suffered in his career and he would be with the Bills through 2018, no question about it. Since entering the league, he has suffered multiple injuries with his ribs, groin, hip, hamstring, calf, ankle, and foot. He required surgery for his hip and foot.

Way too many injuries in just three years. Watkins has the potential to play at a Julio Jones level of play if stays on the field and avoids the injuries. The Bills made a great pick with Watkins in 2014, but it only shows when he is not on the sideline taking care of an injury.

Stats

Watkins has the stats to prove he is worthy of being the main go to man in any offense. In his rookie year, he played in all 16 games and caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns. He played through the injuries that he suffered and if you take the injuries out of the equation he would have easily had over 1,000 yards his first season.

The 2015 season was is best season as he had 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. He regressed in 2016 with 430 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games. As the number one receiver in Buffalo, Watkins is dangerous but he is also dangerously fragile which is why it is not a surprise to see the Bills decline his fifth-year option.

What will happen with him after this season?

If he stays on the field throughout the season and does not suffer an injury whether it’s minor or major, you may see the Bills sign him to an extension. He needs to prove to his team, coaches and the fans that he can stay healthy and produce. For right now, it was a smart move to not pick up Watkins option. They want him to prove that he can stay off the sidelines and start playing like a top five draft pick.

