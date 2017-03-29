Bills waive defensive lineman Crichton for failing physical

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The Buffalo Bills have waived defensive lineman Scott Crichton for failing his physical.

The move was announced on Wednesday, two days since the Bills claimed Crichton after he had been placed on waivers by the Minnesota Vikings.

Crichton was Minnesota's third-round pick in the 2014 draft, but played sparingly in 21 games during his first two seasons with the Vikings. He missed all of last season because of an injury.

Crichton was a three-year starter at Oregon State, where he had 23+ sacks and 10 forced fumbles.

