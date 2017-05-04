Bills running back LeSean McCoy is in his prime, but for how much longer?

Since entering the league in 2009, LeSean McCoy has been running wild for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. To say that he is one of best backs in the league is an understatement. He will turn 29 years old before the season starts and he has no intentions to slow down. How much longer can he keep up his game up?

In nine seasons, McCoy has rushed for 8,954 yards and 60 touchdowns. If teams knew that he was going to put numbers like these, he would have been a first round draft pick instead of a second rounder. He has rushed for 1,000 yards or more in five seasons. He is clearly still in his prime, but unfortunately it’s going to end in the next coming years. When will he start slowing down? Only time will tell.

With McCoy turning 29 years old before the season, we could see him to to regress. It’s more than likely it won’t be this upcoming season or next, but it will happen. He has the miles on his feet, which is making his legs start to age more. Running backs usually start to decrease in production as they age, but McCoy is still showing he is playing at an elite level.

There is questions of whether or not McCoy can still run all over defenses’ but behind an offensive line that has helped the Bills running game get to the top in the league the past two season, McCoy should prove that he isn’t done. He can still rush over 1,000 yards in a season as long as he stays on the field and makes defenders miss him. McCoy most likely won’t have another season where he ran for 1,607 yards in 2013 but he can hit 1,000 yards again. McCoy is still carrying the rock and he is looking to prove the doubters wrong.

