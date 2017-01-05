Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has surgery to repair sports hernia

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to pass on the run in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. Following a four-game swoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) are on a roll in having won three straight to move into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North in preparing to travel to play the Buffalo Bills (6-6) on Sunday.(AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is having surgery to repair a sports hernia that contributed to a groin injury he sustained this past season.

The Bills confirmed on Thursday that Taylor was having an operation shortly after the quarterback posted photos of himself in a hospital gown on his Snapchat account. The Bills said they were informed on Wednesday of Taylor's decision to have surgery after he met with William Meyers, a Philadelphia-area-based sports hernia specialist.

Taylor previously said he intended to get a second medical opinion this week on the severity of the injury. He went 7-8 this season and was benched in Buffalo's 30-10 season-ending loss at the New York Jets last weekend.

Taylor first appeared on the Bills injury report with a groin injury in the week leading up to a game at Oakland on Dec. 4.

The operation comes at a time when the second-year starter's future is uncertain in Buffalo.

In restructuring his contract this year and signing him to a five-year contract extension in August, the Bills retained the right to opt out of the deal by March. Next season's portion of the contract, worth about $30 million including bonuses, is guaranteed if Taylor is unable to pass his physical.

