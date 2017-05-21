Bills defenders like simplicity of new defense

When Rex Ryan switched the Bills’ defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4, the unit struggled. Now that Ryan is gone and the 4-3 is back, the hope in Buffalo is that the defense will rebound.

“A lot easier,” defensive end Shaq Lawson recently said regarding the shift, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. “The 3-4 was a lot more difficult for me last year. I’m back to doing something comfortable. I’ve got my hand in the dirt all the time. I’m not pretty much playing in space, guarding receivers and things like that. . . . The 3-4, there’s a lot to learn with it. The 4-3, it’s simple. Put your hand in the dirt, go get the quarterback and set the edge in the run game.”

New coach Sean McDermott and new defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are installing the 4-3, a simple, straight-on, 11-man approach without complications or extensive substitutions or, for the edges of the front seven, a schizophrenia regarding whether the players are linemen or linebackers. The challenge, as Skurski notes, comes from having the right personnel for the 4-3 after two years of free-agency signings and drafts aimed at loading up the roster with 3-4 defenders.

And so the teaching happens in the offseason, with the upcoming slate of non-practice practices becoming the key ingredient in laying the foundation for training camp.

“We’ve been able to really work within the rules to get some things accomplished that we needed to get accomplished,” Frazier told reporters this week, via Skurski. “Based on the limitations and what we were able to get achieved in Phase One and Phase Two — it has prepared us to have a good Phase Three, which is our 10 OTA practices. The guys have adapted well, the coaches have done a good job of instituting the things that we’ve wanted to get across to our players from a communication standpoint, which is almost all you can do in Phase One and Phase Two.”

With so much focus on the Buffalo offense, any improvement defensively can help the other side of the ball with better field position, points from turnovers, fewer occasions of playing from behind, and bigger leads to hold. The end result could be more games to win for the Bills, and more hope that an 18-year playoff drought will be ending before another 18 years go by.