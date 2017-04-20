Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio, partially clothed, reportedly tells police to shoot him after jumping electric fence

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio reportedly was involved in a bizarre situation involving police, according a Buffalo News report.

He was discovered by police after climbing an electric fence, and the 6-foot-7, 322-pound Kouandjio — who was not fully clothed — yelled “Shoot me!” at an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy as he tried to detain him.

Kouandjio was not arrested but was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

“We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information,” the Bills said in a statement. “We don’t have all of the details, so we won’t have any further comment at this time.”

It’s not clear how Kouandjio ended up in the field where he was discovered — it appeared he walked from a nearby road — but his car was found close to an accident scene where police were diverting traffic.

A 2014 second-round pick out of Alabama, Kouandjio has been with the Bills for his three NFL seasons, is coming off a good season in 2016 and became an American citizen last November.

