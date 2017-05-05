Bills' Cardale Jones shows he can laugh at himself as he prepares for college graduation

So this is pretty cool: Cardale Jones is among the students graduating from THE Ohio State University this weekend. It’s cool that he’s graduating, but it’s doubly cool given that Jones’ time at OSU, at least as a student, got off to a rocky start.

Jones made headlines in 2012 – and not positive ones – when he tweeted that he was in Columbus to “play FOOTBALL,” and not to “play SCHOOL.” He later explained he made the statement out of frustration over getting a B on a test he thought he’d done better on.

But Jones has matured, and clearly knows how to laugh at himself. He posted this to his very same Twitter account on Thursday:





Now with the Buffalo Bills, Jones led Ohio State to the national championship in 2014. Several months after posting his infamous tweet Jones sent out a mea culpa, writing, “still can’t believe I tweeted something as stupid as this but hey, we live and we learn, after your religion, faith and family, NOTHING is more important than education #StudentBeforeAthlete.”

And Jones isn’t the only one excited by his accomplishment. New Texas coach Tom Herman, who was the offensive coordinator at OSU during Jones’ time there and is a known fan of rap music, is missing Migos and Chance the Rapper, who are in Austin this weekend, to see Jones graduate.

Jones finished up his final two classes this semester, and his degree is in African-American and African studies.