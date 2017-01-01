Bills bumble away the dumbest touchdown of the season

For the 15 or so teams who enter Week 17 already eliminated from the playoffs, the final Sunday of the regular season offers a choice: either step up and play with some pride, or check out and give up early. The Buffalo Bills, having already seen their head coach get the ax, apparently decided on the latter option.

The New York Jets throttled the Bills 30-10, with the final humiliation coming with less than four minutes remaining in the game. A routine kickoff turned into a catastrophic vapor lock on the part of the Bills’ special teams.

Even pee-wee football players understand what happens on onside kicks: as long as a kickoff travels 10 yards, it’s a live ball. That also applies if the ball travels 65 yards, as it did in this instance. The Bills’ deep men simply watched the ball drift their direction, skip past them, and roll into the end zone … whereupon only the Jets’ Doug Middleton had the presence of mind to fall on it.

Aside from giving Buffalo a leg up in the Most Disappointing Team of 2016 stakes, this play, and the game that surrounded it, could also play into the employment prospects of interim head coach Anthony Lynn:

The #Bills job is OC Anthony Lynn's to lose, sources say. BUF is also doing homework on candidates Frank Reich, Teryl Austin, Harold Goodwin — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2017





Would a defeat this bad, this ugly be enough for the Bills to consider another direction? We’ll soon find out.

It got ugly for Buffalo on Sunday. (Getty) More

