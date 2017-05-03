Bills begin search for new general manager by interviewing two candidates

A few days after firing general manager Doug Whaley, the Buffalo Bills have started interviewing men for the vacant job.

Via reports, Bills owner Terry Pegula is spending Wednesday interviewing Brian Gaine, the Houston Texans’ director of player personnel; Pegula also has interviewed Brandon Beane, the Carolina Panthers assistant general manager.

First-year Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott appears to have a major say in the team's search for a new GM.

Sean McDermott, the Bills’ head coach who has been a head coach for less than four months, appears to have a say in who is being interviewed. As defensive coordinator with Carolina for six years before being hired by Buffalo, McDermott and Beane have a long relationship. The Buffalo News’ Vic Carucci wrote on Tuesday that McDermott and Beane have “shared their visions and perspectives on how to build a successful NFL team” and that hiring Beane makes a great deal of sense.

Gaine, who has been with the Texans since 2014, is a native of New York State. Before he was hired by Houston, he worked in the Miami Dolphins front office.

The Bills not only fired Whaley, they fired the team’s entire scouting staff, so whoever is chosen as the new GM will be able to fill all of the vacancies.