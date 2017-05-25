Bills announce Gerald Hodges signing

Thursday started with word that linebacker Gerald Hodges was on his way back for a second visit with the Bills that coach Sean McDermott said had a “good chance” of ending with a contract for the former 49er.

McDermott’s prediction turned out to be right on the money. The team announced that he has signed a contract and been added to the 90-man roster.

Hodges, who played for Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in Minnesota, played inside linebacker while making 12 starts for the 49ers last season and appears to be ticketed for the weak side in the 4-3 alignment that McDermott has installed in Buffalo. Ramon Humber has been working with the first team this offseason.

The Bills released cornerback Charles Gaines to make room for Hodges. Gaines wore No. 40 for the Bills and Hodges will take over that number as well as Gaines’ roster spot.