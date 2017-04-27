Here are the biggest names that have been let go by ESPN in its latest round of layoffs

ESPN announced its latest round of layoffs on Wednesday morning — 100 employees are expected to lose their jobs, including dozens of on-air personalities and writers whom sports fans may recognize.
In the hours since then, we have learned the names of many who have been let go, including some bigger names such as former NFL players Trent Dilfer and Danny Kanell, former NBA player Len Elmore, former MLB player Doug Glanville, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, longtime ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder, and several "SportsCenter" anchors.
Here are the names so far, with their area of expertise and links to their announcements on social media (many of the names are via Deadspin, which has a more exhaustive list):
- Jayson Stark, MLB
- Ed Werder, NFL
- Pierre LeBrun, NHL
- Trent Dilfer, NFL
- Doug Glanville, MLB (announced during "Wednesday Night Baseball")
- Dallas Braden, MLB (announced during "Baseball Tonight")
- Raul Ibanez, MLB (announced during "Baseball Tonight")
- Len Elmore, college basketball
- Jim Bowden, MLB
- Roger Cossack, legal analyst
- Dottie Pepper, golf
- Reese Waters, correspondent
- Danny Kanell, ESPN Radio and college football
- Jay Crawford, "SportsCenter" anchor
- Jade McCarthy, "SportsCenter" anchor
- Chris Hassel, "SportsCenter" anchor
- Darren Haynes, SportsCenter" anchor
- Jaymee Sire, "SportsCenter" anchor
- Brett McMurphy, college football
- Dana O'Neil, college basketball
- Jane McManus, ESPNW
- Jeremy Crabtree, college football
- Jarrett Bell, NFL Insider
- Joe McDonald, NHL
- Ashley Fox, NFL
- Calvin Watkins, NBA
- Scott Burnside, NHL
- Max Olson, college football
- Mark Saxon, MLB
- Ethan Strauss, NBA
- CL Brown, college basketball
- Ted Miller, college football
- Mike Goodman, soccer
- Derek Tyson, college football
- Eamonn Brennan, college basketball
