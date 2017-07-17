Biggest hits and misses from the Mayweather-McGregor media tour

Last week’s Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world tour wasn’t like anything we’ve seen. Somewhere in the span of 72 hours along the way from Los Angeles to London, the hype pushing the Aug. 26 boxing bout between Mayweather, the undefeated boxing superstar, and McGregor, the only fighter ever to simultaneously hold two UFC weight-class titles, ran a gamut from exciting to repulsive and back again.

By the end of the week, everyone was ready for a break. Now that the dust has settled, it’s clear there are some things that hit the mark over the course of the tour, while others missed by a mile. A rundown:

Hit: Mayweather on Day 1

The opening day of the tour, at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, was the first inkling that something big was brewing. Eleven-thousand people showed up on a steaming hot summer Tuesday afternoon, with scalpers doing brisk business out on Figueroa Street for tickets that had been distributed for free. Inside the arena, while the bulk of the crowd supported McGregor, Mayweather had his strongest day on stage. McGregor, even while wearing a pinstripe suit that spelled out an expletive, appeared to be a bit overwhelmed by the moment, while Mayweather was a commanding presence on stage. Mayweather flaunted his position as the card’s A-side at the outset, and showed off what he purported to be an uncashed $100,000,000 check. While Floyd’s material would wear thin over the week, it was fresh on Day One. In a media gathering afterward, Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr., stole the show in a 10-minute back-and-forth bit of bantering with McGregor.

Hit: McGregor and Toronto on Day Two

The tour’s apex was undoubtedly the second stop in Toronto, where a crowd estimated at 15,000 showed up Wednesday at an outdoor venue. Those who showed up strongly favored McGregor, who bounced back strong after his tentative performance the first day. The crowd booed anyone who wasn’t affiliated with the UFC lightweight champion, from Mayweather to Showtime Sports vice-president Stephen Espinoza. Mayweather, for his part, did his best to roll with the punches and adopt the heel role, at one pointing grabbing an Irish flag from the crowd and parading around with it before McGregor responded by taking Mayweather’s backpack and exposing there wasn’t nearly as much money in it as Mayweather had intimated. McGregor on Day Two was the best showing for either fighter on the tour.

Miss: Showtime/Mayweather Promotions’ tour format

There are some things boxing does better than the UFC. The UFC, however, handles media conferences and tours better than their counterparts, hands down, and there’s rarely more obvious proof than what happened last week.

Boxing pressers have been following the same tired routine since roughly the time of John L. Sullivan. Unrelated entertainment acts take the stage. With the exception of a hip-hop artist Drake in Toronto, it was mostly a parade of B-listers. Self-important executives then give windbag speeches no one wants to hear. Then the fighters are strutted around like it’s some sort of human version of the Westminster Dog Show.

This worked great for a couple days because of the sheer magnetism of the fighters involved. Then it went off the rails by Day Three, as the fighters tried to top themselves and fell flat. This isn’t the 1960s, when a media tour went from city to city promoting closed circuit, and when it came to your town, that was the only chance to see the fighters. Promoters seemed to fail to take into account that a coast-to-coast audience was taking in the tour as a whole on their TV screens and computers.

If the UFC had a hand in the production, maybe we would have seen public workouts, or actual questions from the media at a press conference, or a number of other ideas.

