BIG3 Draft Results: Full team rosters, coaches, captains for inaugural season

The rosters have been finalized for the inaugural season of the BIG3 tournament.
The draft was held on Sunday in Las Vegas, and the season will begin on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ice Cube founded the league, which will use a 3-on-3 format. FOX Sports will broadcast games.
Here are the official rosters:
3's Company
Captain: Allen Iverson
Co-captain: Demarr Johnson
Players: Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Rueben Patterson
Coach: Allen Iverson
3 Headed Monsters
Captain: Rashard Lewis
Co-captain: Jason Williams
Players: Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf
Coach: Gary Payton
Ghost Ballers
Captain: Mike Bibby
Co-captain: Ricky Davis
Players: Mo Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson
Coach: George Gervin
Ball Hogs
Captain: Brian Scalabrine
Co-captain: Josh Childress
Players: Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Dominic McGuire
Coach: Rick Barry
Tri-State
Captain: Jermaine O'Neal
Co-captain: Bonzi Wells
Players: Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James
Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving
Power
Captain: Corey Maggette
Co-captain: Cuttino Mobley
Players: Jerome Williams, Deshawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris
Coach: Clyde Drexler
Killer 3s
Captain: Chauncey Billups
Co-captain: Stephen Jackson
Players: Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook
Coach: Charles Oakley
Trilogy
Captain: Kenyon Martin
Co-captain: Al Harrington
Players: Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover
Coach: Rick Mahorn
497