BIG3 Draft Results: Full team rosters, coaches, captains for inaugural season

The rosters have been finalized for the inaugural season of the BIG3 tournament.

The draft was held on Sunday in Las Vegas, and the season will begin on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ice Cube founded the league, which will use a 3-on-3 format. FOX Sports will broadcast games.

Here are the official rosters:

3's Company

Captain: Allen Iverson

Co-captain: Demarr Johnson

Players: Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Rueben Patterson

Coach: Allen Iverson

3 Headed Monsters

Captain: Rashard Lewis

Co-captain: Jason Williams

Players: Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf

Coach: Gary Payton

Ghost Ballers

Captain: Mike Bibby

Co-captain: Ricky Davis

Players: Mo Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson

Coach: George Gervin

Ball Hogs

Captain: Brian Scalabrine

Co-captain: Josh Childress

Players: Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Dominic McGuire

Coach: Rick Barry

Tri-State

Captain: Jermaine O'Neal

Co-captain: Bonzi Wells

Players: Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James

Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Power

Captain: Corey Maggette

Co-captain: Cuttino Mobley

Players: Jerome Williams, Deshawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris

Coach: Clyde Drexler

Killer 3s

Captain: Chauncey Billups

Co-captain: Stephen Jackson

Players: Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook

Coach: Charles Oakley

Trilogy

Captain: Kenyon Martin

Co-captain: Al Harrington

Players: Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover

Coach: Rick Mahorn

