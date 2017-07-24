Big Ten Media Days: Urban Meyer says 'there's no gap at all' between Big Ten, SEC

Urban Meyer made his debut at Big Ten Media Days as Ohio State’s head coach about five years ago.

That day, Meyer, fresh off a wildly successful tenure at Florida, was asked what separated the level of play in the Big Ten from the SEC. While noting the “cyclical” nature of college football, Meyer pointed to things like team speed and offensive styles, but he also made sure to note the most obvious thing: winning.

“The bottom line is go win,” Meyer said July 26, 2012. “How far are we from doing that? Coaches that have been in the conference for a while would know better than I do. I know one thing, I know there are some very, very good teams in this conference, so I anticipate winning is not that far off.”

Meyer was certainly right about that, and his Ohio State teams have a lot to do with it. So how do the Big Ten and SEC compare now, in 2017?

“I don’t think there’s a gap at all,” Meyer said at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on Monday. “And that’s no disrespect to other conferences, but I’ve coached in the SEC East when that was one of the strongest in the country. And I think the Big Ten East right now is every bit as strong as I can remember the SEC East.”

When arriving in the Big Ten, Meyer said he was “shocked” by the “disrespect” the Big Ten received on the recruiting trail. Things have changed pretty drastically since then.

“I don’t feel that at all anymore. I feel a great amount of respect nationally about the Big Ten,” Meyer said.

“You sit and look at the national recruiting rankings and you see the Big Ten everywhere, all over the place, and that’s the way it should be. There’s a lot of credit to be given, obviously to the administrations that invest in their programs and to the coaching staffs that are out there doing the work. And this is as tough a conference as there is.”

The Buckeyes have won double-digit games in all five of Meyer’s seasons, including the 2014 national championship year. OSU made it back to the College Football Playoff in 2016, but was throttled 31-0 in the semifinals by eventual champion Clemson.

The team’s struggles on offense were magnified in that game, prompting some thorough changes moving forward. Most notably, former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson is the new offensive coordinator. Meyer admitted that game “changed how we do some business on offense,” but said in general the team has done its best to move on.

“I’ve been asked that a lot and we kind of let that one go,” Meyer said. “We’ve been known in the past to use different forms of motivation, a loss here or there. That ship has sailed. It’s gone. And we’ve not addressed it. We’ve not talked about it. Professionally, it changed how we do some business on offense and we’re moving forward.

“So it’s in the back of everyone’s mind, and whether I’ll use that during training camp or not is to be determined. But where we’re at as a team, I like where we’re at. So we’re just pushing forward.”

Chryst, Wisconsin learning from close losses

Wisconsin won the Big Ten West in 2016, but it was very close to achieving much bigger things. The Badgers finished the year with an 11-3 record. Each of those losses — to the top three teams in the Big Ten East (Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan) — was by exactly seven points. Most notably, the Badgers had a big lead in the Big Ten title game against PSU, but lost 38-31.

On Monday, Badgers coach Paul Chryst said the team is using those games as learning experiences heading into 2017.

“I think that all your experiences you want to learn from, and we try to spend time with the players talking about what can we learn from, be it the close losses, the close wins, anything that you go through,” Chryst said.

“I like this team and this group. And we’ve got a lot of guys that have played in a number of big games and won a lot of them and have lost some of them. And they do a good job of sharing that with the other kids how you approach it. They’re learning as they go through it.”

One change for Wisconsin is the elevation of Jim Leonhard to defensive coordinator. Chryst said Leonhard’s ability to connect with the players is among his biggest strengths.

“Our players have gone through transitions. This will be the third defensive coordinator in three years. And I think one of the best qualities that Jimmy has is he understands football, but, more importantly, he understands players,” Chryst said. “And players know how he communicates with him. It’s one of his strengths. He’s a tremendous connector, connector of people, and so it’s been good.”

Read More