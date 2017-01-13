Big loss: Packers rule WR Jordy Nelson out vs. Cowboys

It seemed like a bit of a long shot all week that Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson would be able to play in Sunday’s NFC Divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys; going back to Monday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy would say only that Nelson “had a chance” to be on the field.

But on Friday, McCarthy told media that there is essentially no chance: Nelson, who suffered at least two fractured ribs in Green Bay’s wild-card win over the New York Giants last week, will not play. New York safety Leon Hall drilled Nelson in the side with his helmet as Nelson was stretching for a catch.

The Packers were able to beat the Giants without Nelson finishing the game, but it will be a challenge to go into Dallas without their best receiver, who had 97 catches for 1,257 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdowns. Nelson had one 13-yard catch on three targets before his injury last week.

McCarthy said Nelson will make the trip to Texas with his teammates, and it sounds like there’s a better chance he’ll be available should the Packers win and advance to the conference championship game; McCarthy said Nelson will be reevaluated on Monday and has been feeling better each day.

