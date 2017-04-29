After Big Ben considered retirement, Steelers draft Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs

Most people didn’t take Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement consideration this offseason too seriously. Roethlisberger announced he’d play this season, as expected.

But the fact that Roethlisberger was at least thinking about retirement had to set off some alarms at Steelers headquarters. So it shouldn’t be a huge surprise the team invested a fourth-round pick into quarterback, taking Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs, who a lot of analysts liked heading into the draft, went 135th overall.

The Steelers talked up backup Landry Jones a bit this offseason, but he hasn’t shown much since the team picked him in 2013. The Steelers can’t privately feel like Jones would be a competent replacement for Roethlisberger, who has a chance to make the Hall of Fame when he retires. Dobbs might not be that type of player either, but he’s worth a shot.

Dobbs brings a lot of smarts to the NFL. He graduated Tennessee with a degree in aerospace engineering degree – he’s literally a rocket scientist. He also showed some good things on the field at Tennessee, though he wasn’t considered an elite prospect because he is inconsistent as a deep passer and there are concerns about his accuracy.

Dobbs will have time to work on his craft. At least a year, anyway. Roethlisberger is 35 and has taken a lot of hits in his career, so if the retirement talk starts up again next offseason, it might be for real. Dobbs gives the Steelers another option whenever Roethlisberger decides he has had enough.

