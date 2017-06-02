Big 12 strong financially as teams split $348M in revenue

IRVING, Texas (AP) -- Big 12 schools are splitting a record $348 million in revenue for the 2016-17 academic year.

Each of the 10 schools will get $34.8 million, though about $6 million of Baylor's portion is being withheld pending verification of changes at the school in the aftermath of a campus sexual assault scandal.

This is the 11th consecutive year of revenue increases for the Big 12. The latest increase is about $4.4 million per school over last year.

David Boren, Oklahoma's president and outgoing chairman of the Big 12 board of directors, said Friday at the end of the spring meetings that those numbers show that the league is in a very strong position.

The money withheld from Baylor is being put into an escrow account. Big 12 officials say the process is just starting to verify that the school is putting in place 105 recommendations for reforming its Title IX process.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This story has been corrected to show that the increase was $4.4 million per team.