Bickell returns to NHL 5 months after MS diagnosis

Carolina Hurricanes' Bryan Bickell in action during the first period of an NHL hockey game against Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Flyers won 6-3. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- Bryan Bickell is back in the NHL five months after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The Carolina Hurricanes recalled Bickell and forward Andrew Poturalski from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Monday, one day before they play at Minnesota.

The 30-year-old Bickell had one goal in seven games before doctors diagnosed his MS in November. He resumed practicing with the Hurricanes in January and returned to pro hockey in late February when the club assigned him to Charlotte. He had one goal and three assists in 10 games with the Checkers.

Bickell helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup three times before coming to Carolina in the offseason.

The Hurricanes made room for those two forwards by reassigning Phil Di Guiseppe and Lucas Wallmark to Charlotte.