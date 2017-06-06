Bias isn't just ESPN's problem, it's yours too

When’s the last time you sat down and watched SportsCenter? I mean, really watched it, not “caught a glimpse of a Top 10 on a bar TV” or “killed time waiting for my date to get ready.” A year ago? Five years? 10? 20? Did you stop watching because that damn ESPN got too liberal … or did you stop watching because sitting down for an hourlong highlights show in 2017 is as antiquated as checking out a VHS tape from Blockbuster?

The world’s changing in a hurry, and change sparks conflict. Like virtually every media outlet, ESPN has taken fire over the last year for its perceived “liberal bias.” But ESPN’s a special case, because ESPN is so many people’s escape from political reality. Seeing it “turn left” feels, to some, like a betrayal of the highest order … but how much of that “turning” is based in reality, and how much is in the eye of the betrayed? “ESPN’s gone liberal!” is a catchy headline, red meat for that slice of America always seeking another source of victimhood, but does it hold water?

A new ESPN survey says … kind of.

ESPN has released the results of a study conducted by Langer Research Associates on the network’s perceived political leanings. The survey contacted 1,423 adults from May 3-7, seeking their insight into whether ESPN evinces any political bias. It’s a PR move by ESPN, sure, but it’s an interesting new element in the ongoing narrative of media bias in America. And it starts to get at the key question of media bias: what’s the viewer’s responsibility in all this?

Dig into the numbers. One of the questions asked whether respondents detected any bias on ESPN’s programming. Thirty percent – that would be three out of every ten – detected bias, meaning the vast majority – 70 percent – detected no bias. Of the “ESPN is biased” group, 63 percent detected a liberal bias, while 30 percent detected a conservative bias. Boil that down:

• About 19 percent of ESPN’s viewers said the channel has a liberal bias.

• Ten percent of ESPN’s viewers think the channel skews conservative.

You can slice the survey’s numbers however you like to make whatever point you wish. (The survey results did not indicate whether the respondents approved of the bias, merely that they believed it existed.) One-in-five is a significant percentage of the channel’s overall viewership; on the other hand, one-in-five doesn’t begin to approach the percentage of voters who swung Democrat in the last election.

Here’s the thing about bias: you only tend to notice it when it conflicts with your own worldview. I’ve written stories about Tiger Woods, Colin Kaepernick, deflategate, and many other controversial us-or-them sports topics, and I’ve gotten accusations of bias from both sides, for the exact same articles. People see what they want to see, people get triggered—yes, even you—by different words, phrases, and implications in every article this side of a box score. Consider these two emails that arrived in my inbox within hours of each other on the story about ESPN hiring back Hank Williams Jr. to sing the Monday Night Football theme:

“ESPN should be ashamed in bringing this RACIST back on board. His comments on then-President Obama were RACIST. To bring him back shows that ESPN is in #45’s [President Donald Trump] pocket.”

“ESPN has gone politically correct, but not in the matter of football … It has been six years since [Williams] was fired by ESPN, and believe me, political correctness was a total big mistake not only in firing him but for itself as a cable sports network. Mr. Williams is an American Patriot and therefore an American original, so welcome back Hank Williams Jr.”

See? Same exact story, two completely different “definitive” opinions on ESPN and, for that matter, Bocephus. (I received many more emails, but these were the most family-friendly.)

So much of what we call “bias” is, of course, just “news I don’t like”; one wonders how many people who complain about politics in sports feel about, say, national anthems, military flyovers, or troop family reunions, all of which are inherently political. One wonders how many people ardently supporting Kaepernick’s constitutionally protected free expression would do so if he were kneeling in support of gun rights.

Read More