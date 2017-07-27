Better arrival: Antonio Brown's Phantom or James Harrison's fire truck?

Most players arrive at training camp the same way, in whatever overpriced status symbol car they have. Some get a little nutty. Reggie Wayne once showed up to Indianapolis Colts camp in a helicopter. Others go a more modest route. Eli Apple was dropped off at his rookie training camp with the New York Giants by his mom. Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel was dropped off by his mom this year.

Athletes are competitive, and two Pittsburgh Steelers stars tried to out-do each other for the best arrival at training camp Thursday.

In this corner is receiver Antonio Brown, who the past few years has taken to showing up to camp at Latrobe, Pennsylvania, in a Rolls-Royce. He outdid himself this year, showing up in what Steelers Wire reported was a 1931 Rolls-Royce Phantom four-door convertible. Oh, he had a personal driver too. That car would cost, based on average auction prices at conceptcarz.com, about $222,000.









Outside linebacker James Harrison arrived with a splash too. Surprisingly, Harrison wasn’t already at camp doing some crazy 700-pound lifts. He got to camp by driving in a fire truck, sirens and all.





Pretty fun day at Steelers camp. So who did it better? Harrison gets some creativity points, but just look at that ride Brown came in with. He wins. But you can be the one to tell Harrison he lost.

