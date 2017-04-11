Best without a major? Westwood alone in his class

Lee Westwood, of England, hits to the first green during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- �� Lee Westwood already had qualified as the best player to have never won a major even before Sergio Garcia won the Masters.

Garcia only made it less of a debate.

The focus is sure to shift between now and the U.S. Open over who fits into that category. When the label first became popular in the early 1990s, it was easy to judge the candidates because of their victories, the number of majors they had played and how many times they came close to winning.

Tom Kite was the first big name to shed the label when he won the 1992 U.S. Open at age 42. Among those who followed Kite in finally winning majors were Corey Pavin (1995 U.S. Open) and Davis Love III (1997 PGA Championship). The biggest was Phil Mickelson, who won his first major at the 2004 Masters.

Colin Montgomerie owned the title for the better part of a decade, and his time is gone. Montgomerie is on the 50-and-older circuit and only gets into majors when he wins the corresponding major on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

Westwood is headed down that path.

At age 43, he has 39 victories worldwide and is one of only two players without a major to have been No. 1 in the world ranking. The other is Luke Donald, but what sets them apart is the number of chances Westwood has had in the majors.

Westwood had a birdie putt on the final hole at Torrey Pines to get into a playoff with Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate in the 2008 U.S. Open. A year later, a three-putt bogey from long range (after a magnificent shot from a fairway bunker) kept him out of a British Open playoff between Stewart Cink and Tom Watson. The next year, he was the 54-hole leader at the Masters when Mickelson outplayed him. And in 2013, Westwood was the 54-hole leader at Muirfield when Mickelson beat him at the British Open.

Westwood is running out of time. The oldest player to win his first major was Jerry Barber, who was 45 when he won the 1961 PGA Championship.

Next in line?

Rickie Fowler is too young (28) with too few victories (four on the PGA Tour, two on the European Tour). David Duval was the only player in his 20s considered the best without a major. He was 29, had been No. 1 and was seen as the biggest threat to Woods.

Brandt Snedeker (8) and Matt Kuchar (7) haven't won enough on the PGA Tour or seriously contended in enough majors to properly wear the label. More likely to be considered was Steve Stricker, but he now is 50 and splitting time on the PGA Tour Champions.

One thing about that label over the years: It can be seen as a compliment ("At least 'best player,' there's something good there," Garcia said). Mostly, though, it's something that players would find irritating if they were honest with themselves.

For now, Westwood is the only active player who has reason to be irritated.

---

SHORT WEEK AT INDY: Five months before the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship, the LPGA Tour's newest tournament is being reduced to 54 holes.

The LPGA Tour said the new tournament, to be played at Brickyard Crossing Golf Course in Indianapolis, will be Sept. 7-9, ending on a Saturday. The concern was that top players would skip the event because of travel to France for the fifth and final LPGA event of the year.

The Evian Championship is to be played Sept. 14-17.

The Indy Women in Tech Championship was announced last year as a 72-hole event on Sept. 7-10.

The LPGA Tour said it would try to find the right date for a 72-hole event in the future, provided it matches the LPGA schedule with Indianapolis' sporting calendar.

---

FOWLER'S FOLD: Rickie Fowler has several top finishes in the majors, which is not to suggest he has finished all that well.

The Masters was the latest example.

Fowler started the final round one shot behind co-leaders Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, his best position ever going into the final round at a major. He made a tough par save from the fairway bunker on No. 1 and rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 3. And that was the extent of his chances Sunday at Augusta.

"Chipping and putting kind of went sideways on me," said Fowler, who closed with three straight bogeys for a 76 to tie for 11th, eight shots behind. "Every time I chipped it close, I missed the putt. Or I didn't chip it close enough and I'd still miss the putt."

This was the fourth time Fowler has started the final round of a major within three shots of the lead, and he has broken par only once. That was at rain-softened Valhalla for the 2014 PGA Championship. He was two shots behind Rory McIlroy, shot 68 and finished two shots behind.

