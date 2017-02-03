Best teams to not win Super Bowl, Part 5: Star-crossed Vikings and 19-Oops

As we count down the days until Super Bowl LI, Yahoo Sports is taking a look at the best teams to not win it all. First we dove into a group of contenders that didn’t quite make the cut, and now we’re unveiling our top seven picks. (Here are parts 1 , 2, 3 and 4 in the series)

The top two teams on our countdown combined to go 34-3 in their respective seasons.

They combined to score nearly 1,300 points, and outscored their opponents by over 600.

There were 17 All-Pros between them, and at least eight players or personnel who are either in the Hall of Fame or locks to get in once eligible.

And neither of these teams won the Super Bowl?

The 2007 Patriots went 18-0 before failing to sew up a Super Bowl title. That sews up the No. 1 spot on our list. (Getty) More

Such are their stories, which are as steeped in misfortune and irony as they are in success and greatness. But that’s how it goes in pro football. The margins are so incredibly fine you have to prepare your best, coach your best, play your best, and even then, it may not be good enough.

It wasn’t for either of these teams. Let’s dive into why.

(Graphics by Amber Matsumoto)

The star-crossed Vikings, the NFL’s archetypal can’t-win-the-big-one franchise, have been to more Super Bowls than 19 other teams. And yet their best team, the No. 2 team on our list, was one that didn’t make it that far.

The 1998 squad took the NFL by storm with its soaring offense, led by the most unlikely of quarterbacks. Randall Cunningham was 35 years old and almost three years removed from retiring from football after an injury-filled falling out with the Eagles. He sat out 1996 and joined the Vikings in 1997, appearing in six games with middling numbers.

One other thing he did, however, is re-join Cris Carter, with whom he played in Philadelphia earlier in his career. That served him well when starting quarterback Brad Johnson sprained his ankle in Week 2 the following season, and Cunningham guided an offense that included Carter, running back Robert Smith and guard Randall McDaniel, not to mention tackle John Randle anchoring an opportunistic defense.

Oh, and this guy:

You can recite Randy Moss’ rookie numbers – 69 catches, 1,313 yards, 17 touchdowns, 19 yards per catch – and they still fall woefully short of describing his impact.

He seemed to play faster than his 4.25 scouting combine speed and taller than his 6-foot-4 frame. Moss seemed to catch every jump ball, threaten to score on every reception, break every game open with his peerless ability.

Behind Moss, Cunningham and Carter, the offense scored a then-record 556 points in the regular season, a feat so impressive it still ranks top-five all-time despite the NFL heavily trending toward the passing game over the past decade. The Vikings finished an authoritative 15-1, dominating both matchups with two-time defending NFC champion Green Bay and never failing to score at least 24 points in a single game.

By the time Minnesota reached the NFC championship, the hype for a potential Super Bowl between the Vikings and defending champion Denver hit a fevered pitch. Sure, the Falcons won 14 games themselves and were about to pay a visit to the Metrodome, but few people, if any, expected them to leave victorious.

Even with Atlanta proving trickier to put away than they thought, the Vikings took possession with six minutes left and a 27-20 lead. All they needed to do was add more points, and as famed analyst John Madden intoned on the broadcast, “you could smell Super Bowl.”

Except the drive stalled at the Falcons’ 20-yard line, and Gary Andersen, who hadn’t missed any of the 39 field goals he’d kicked that season, pulled the 38-yarder left in gut-wrenching fashion:

