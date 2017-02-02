Best teams to not win Super Bowl, Part 4: A missed kick and a milestone upset

As we count down the days until Super Bowl LI, Yahoo Sports is taking a look at the best teams to not win it all. First we dove into a group of contenders that didn’t quite make the cut, and now we’re unveiling our top seven picks. (Here are parts 1 , 2 and 3 in the series)

The story of the Super Bowl is also the story of two conferences pitted against one another. The roots of the AFC and NFC can be traced back to a rivalry between two separate professional football leagues, the AFL and the NFL.

The AFL is the most serious competition the NFL has ever faced, as evidenced by the fact that after years of competing for players, skyrocketing salaries and moves fueled by television contracts, it was the NFL that initiated a plan to merge, laying the groundwork for the two-conference league with a common draft we know today.

Despite the merger, there was still a ton of convincing to be done on the field. The NFL, after all, was home to Vince Lombardi’s dynastic Green Bay Packers, as well as powerhouses like the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. Could the AFL actually compete?

[Ditch the paper and pen – play Squares Pick’em for the Big Game!]

Two decades after the merger, the same question was being asked. The AFC (formerly AFL) was being routinely dominated in the Super Bowl, with seemingly little hope of winning another one anytime soon. Could an AFC team compete?

The answer was yes, and it was delivered in two different games, Super Bowl III and Super Bowl XXV. And it’s in those two games we find the next two teams on our list of the best not to win a title.

(Graphics by Amber Matsumoto) More

The No. 4 team on our countdown was ultra-confident heading into Super Bowl III against the New York Jets. And you know what? It had every right to be.

Baltimore lost Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas to an elbow injury that would trouble him all year, but thanks to backup Earl Morrall, the offense didn’t miss a beat.

Morrall was named NFL MVP under the league’s Coach of the Year Don Shula, whose Colts averaged better than 28 points a game and finished 13-1 in the regular season. Even more telling, their expected win-loss record was 12.9-1.1, so yes, they were every bit as good as their record indicated.

A big part of that was the defense, too. Baltimore ranked second in the NFL in points scored but first in points allowed, thanks to a zone unit constructed by Chuck Noll, later the architect of Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain, and Bill Arnsparger, who designed the famed No-Name Defense that helped Shula win two Super Bowls in Miami.

The Colts’ only loss of the season came to the Browns in Week 6, and they avenged that setback with a 34-0 beatdown of Cleveland in the NFL championship game, roaring into Super Bowl III on a high.

Las Vegas installed the Colts as an 18-point favorite. The media and fans heaped relentless praise. Star running back Tom Matte later admitted he was so confident they’d win, he spent $7,500 on an addition to his house before the game.

[Read and React Newsletter: Shutdown Corner’s best Super Bowl coverage in your inbox!]

There was only one problem: The Jets were just as confident.

Playing with a determined assuredness galvanized by quarterback Joe Namath’s famous guarantee, the Jets also benefited from an uncharacteristic performance by the Colts. Morrall completed just 6 of 17 passes and threw three interceptions before being replaced by Unitas, who didn’t fare much better and also threw a pick.

The chances they did get, they didn’t take advantage of:

New York was also smart about the way it attacked Baltimore. The offensive line played well, and running back Matt Snell rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, keeping the Colts’ offense off the field.

Additionally, deep threat Don Maynard had a terrific AFL championship game but also pulled his hamstring, so the Jets used him as a decoy to open up other areas of the downfield passing attack. Baltimore also lost safety Rick Volk, who was second on the team with six interceptions, on the third play of the game.

There was also good fortune:

The Colts did not know what hit them, and frustration began to mount as they realized they weren’t going to roll to a title like Green Bay had in the first two Super Bowls.

Read More