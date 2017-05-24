The best starting rotation in baseball resides in St. Louis

LOS ANGELES — There’s enough bad news about pitching. Elbows fail. Shoulders fail. Fastballs get old and weary. Hitters find new ways. It’s all pretty fragile out there, even for the good ones.

So let’s take a moment to acknowledge when it goes right, even for a couple months, in a place such as St. Louis, which lost 22-year-old Alex Reyes to Tommy John surgery before any of it even began.

First off, the Cardinals are one of just four teams (the Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees are the others) to reach the fourth week of May with the same five starters. (The Seattle Mariners, by means of comparison, have run through an alarming 11.) Generally that’s a good thing. Then, the rotation arrived at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night with the lowest ERA in the game, by a lot. More, that means Lance Lynn is back from TJ surgery and effective too, that Michael Wacha seems over from his shoulder issues, and Mike Leake has moved on from whatever ailed him last season, his first in St. Louis.

If ERA is your thing, Leake is second in the NL, Lynn is third, Wacha is fifth, and Carlos Martinez is 10th. That left the veteran Adam Wainwright, who wobbled a bit early but in his most recent starts dominated the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

So, everybody has been healthy, everybody has been good, and for a ballclub that started 3-9, whose offense is average, whose bullpen hasn’t found its way, whose defense has improved but still isn’t high end, it’s the reason the Cardinals are 19-10 since and relevant again.

“Health certainly helps,” Wainwright said. “But if you’ve got five pitchers that aren’t very good, that doesn’t help much.”

It’s a fair point.

“Execution,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny explained.

“I think you’re seeing guys who are better. Mike Leake is a better pitcher than he was a year ago.”

For whatever reasons, he said, Leake’s pitches are sharper, the late life on his fastball is better and, “He’s making very few mistakes.”

St. Louis starter Mike Leake's 2.03 ERA is second in the National League.

Getting back to the defense, he added, “I think he felt like he had to do it on his own last season.”

Sure enough, Leake’s broad improvement does not include his strikeouts per nine, which are down a touch. If soft contact is going to turn into outs in St. Louis again, well, hitting a few bats and saving a few pitches isn’t such a bad idea. He’s thrown a few more cutters, a pitch that is becoming more dangerous for him, the more he learns about it.

“I guess I’m still creating the perfect shape of it,” Leake said, “and the intent of how I’m trying to use it.

“Success will help to an extent. I do take pleasure in the process of getting better.”

Works for the Cardinals, ripe for some good news.

***

Spring training is generally about everybody standing around waiting for pitchers to get ready, and to that end Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Mike Butcher floated this:

Allow for starting pitcher re-entry during spring exhibition games. It’s not a new idea, but one Butcher has championed for years.

“I think it’s worth the conversation on many levels,” he said. “First, the health of the pitchers. Then, better evaluation of relievers. And fans get to see more of the stars.”

Let’s say a starter has progressed to where the club wants him to reach 60 pitches and to do it over four innings. The third inning goes haywire, however, whether for imprecision or leaky defense or whatever. The pitch count is rising, and no one wants the pitcher to throw 30 of those pitches in a single inning of early March, so he must leave the game after 46 pitches and without the benefit of a fourth inning.

