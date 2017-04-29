The best quotes, rants, beefs, pettiness and more from the first round of the NBA playoffs

It doesn’t even require a particularly thought-provoking question. “What happened on that play when … ?” Or, “What did he say to you when … ?” You know, the typical, give-me-a-bland-quote-that-I-can-plug-into-my-story type of inquiry.

Every postgame sports news conference is infested with them, and there’s often no expectation for an insightful or genuine response. “Oh, just players playing hard.” You brace for it. “That’s between me and him.” You might even doze off, knowing the answer will be a non-answer. That’s what athletes are taught. That’s what the implicit media codes that plague many professional and college sports require.

But not here. Not in the NBA, where players speak their minds, personalities flourish, anger and annoyance simmer, and pettiness rampages unfettered by unwritten rules or gentlemanly etiquette. The disregard for those silly codes is part of what makes the league great. And no two weeks were a better example of it than the first round of the 2017 playoffs.

So, back to the question. Patrick Beverley, “What did Russell Westbrook say to you during that exchange that got you so upset?”

Patrick Beverley brought out the receipts on Russell Westbrook ????pic.twitter.com/gsH8uAc6Bv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 26, 2017





“That’s actually the first time we’ve exchanged words this postseason,” Beverley said, with a slightly suspicious sincerity. “It shocked me, he looked up and said, ‘No one can guard me. I got 40 points.’ I’m like, ‘That’s nice. Took 34 shots to get it.’

Mic drop. Wait, no. Mic still in hand …

“I’m not trying to bash anybody, but, I mean, men lie, women lie, but the numbers don’t.”

And how about you, Russell? “Can you talk about what happened there?”

Yes. Yes he can. He most certainly can.

“Oh, yeah, he was talking ’bout how he was first-team all-defense, but I didn’t know what the hell he was talking about, ’cause I had 42 at the time,” Westbrook said. “I don’t know what he was talking ’bout. Maybe he was dreaming or some s—. I don’t know.”

Glorious. Just glorious.

The two had clashed on the court in the fourth quarter of Game 5. But this is the NBA, where players learn to hate each other over the course of seven games, and don’t unlearn the hate in between games. So the beef that began on the court? It didn’t end there. Not in this first round, the friskiest of first rounds. Westbrook v. Beverley was great. It was also just the tip of the iceberg. The last two weeks have had it all.

Category 1: Russell Westbrook

“Maybe he was dreaming or some s—” wasn’t Westbrook’s only great moment. He had four overall, and three at the podium. The first came after his 51-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound performance in a Game 2 loss. Asked about the line — the first 50-point triple-double in playoff history — he gave a genuine, succinct, pissed-off response: “I don’t give a f— about the line. We lost.”

Thunder's Russell Westbrook on posting NBA's first postseason 50-point triple-double: "I don't give a f— about the line. We lost." pic.twitter.com/hRZG4zUkSy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2017





After a Game 4 loss in which the Thunder again collapsed in two short stretches without Westbrook on the floor, Westbrook’s podium companion, Steven Adams, got a question about the team’s struggles with Westbrook on the bench. But he never got to answer that question. “Hold on, Steven,” Westbrook began…





The question was a perfectly fair one. But Westbrook took exception to it. Whether or not he was in the right here, he spoke his mind.

But the real gem of Westbrook’s postseason media outings, other than the Beverley spat, came in between Games 4 and 5. In Game 4, the Rockets bench didn’t hide the pleasure they derived from Andre Roberson’s free throw futility. Any reaction to the antics, Russ?

Westbrook on the Rockets' bench laughing at Roberson as he missed free throws: pic.twitter.com/lan4oQ7f1s — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 24, 2017





“I didn’t see it,” Westbrook said. “It’s probably the guys that don’t play.”

Category 2: Real beefs

The best non-Westbrook feud was one that livened up an otherwise pedestrian series. Let’s delve into Paul Millsap v. Markieff Morris.