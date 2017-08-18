The best MLB team $136,333,142 can buy

When the Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Yu Darvish and all the they’re-the-Warriors-of-baseball blather turned me curmudgeonly, a friend texted an interesting question: “What would an MLB team look like if it were the Warriors?”

Never one to back down from a challenge certain to involve too much research, excessive time spent in Microsoft Excel and eventual obsession to the point where a child may or may not ask, “Dad, are you OK?” I dutifully swore that I would build the best 25-man roster money could buy.

Except that wasn’t fun. It’s not difficult to spend money. It’s difficult to spend money when there’s a finite amount. Though Major League Baseball doesn’t have a salary cap, for the sake of this exercise, it will be $137,790,903 – the average of all 30 teams’ opening day payrolls.

Otherwise, there were no rules. No limit on pre-arbitration players, whose salaries are artificially depressed, because a number of those in their first three seasons are among the game’s best players, and this would be no true representation of a baseball mega-team without them. Anyway, the best teams in real life often splurge on stars because of a roster laden with talent making 500-something-thousand a year.

Don’t like the idea of seven-man bullpens? Me, neither. So I went with 14 hitters and 11 pitchers. Want left-right balance in your lineup? I did, and you’ll see how that went. Care to use the super-sized bench to exploit platoons? Not a bad idea.

There are a million ways to build a fake baseball team, and I really do wonder if any two teams would be exactly the same. Probably so, because there are some no-brainers, some complete gimmes and some whose appeal crosses swaths of fans. A perfectly matched 25, though? Well, try it, with the same contract database I used. Try to build a team to win this year (which, about three-quarters of the way into the season, is sort of cheating, so perhaps, if this is enjoyable, we consider doing it again next spring, with a sweet little web-based tool to make it easier).

Until then, here is the genesis of the best team $136,333,142 can buy.

***

It starts with six names.

Judge.

Seager.

Bryant.

Bellinger.

Correa.

Altuve.

This is the easy part. Of course you start with the easy part. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are rookies, Corey Seager in his second season, Kris Bryant and Carlos Correa in their third. Bryant makes $1,050,000 because the Chicago Cubs were munificent after his MVP season. Seager is at $575,000, Judge at $544,500, and Bellinger and Correa the absolute league minimum, $535,000. Jose Altuve is the one veteran, and he’s signed to the single best long-term contract in baseball and is making $4,687,500.

I can figure out where they’re going to fit later. I just know I want all six on my team. And since it’s my team and I’ll pick who I want to, and I didn’t spend even $8 million on the first six guys, I’m going to take Mike Trout, even if he costs $20,083,333, because he’s Mike Trout, and what sort of best team is this if it doesn’t include the best player in the world? (Take that, Dubs.)

Since I was in a money-spending mood, I went right for Chris Sale ($12 million) and Corey Kluber ($7.7 million). Not only are they the two best pitchers in the American League, Sale makes less than Ubaldo Jimenez, Clay Buchholz and Matt Garza, and Kluber is cheaper than Wei-Yin Chen, Yovani Gallardo and Hector Santiago. I am an amazing GM already.

Next on the list was Chris Devenski, the Astros’ swingman, who made the team a) because I’m stubborn and refuse on principle to go with 12 pitchers even though it probably makes more sense, seeing as I’m unlikely to pinch hit often with a lineup of stars and b) because he’s good and inexpensive ($554,500). In fact, almost my entire bullpen would be filled out with that cheapness in mind. Relief pitchers are volatile, fungible and the idea of splurging on them didn’t make a ton of sense. And so it went: Roberto Osuna at closer, Corey Knebel at setup, Felipe Rivero and Brad Hand to conquer lefties, for $552,400, $538,900, $564,500 and $1.375 million, respectively.

This left me with 14 spots and about $86.5 million left to spend. The money felt liberating, and I decided to splurge on Kenley Jansen as closer. Much as I abhor overspending on relief pitchers and don’t buy the concept of the “proven closer” as some kind of mystical entity, Jansen is in the midst of a season in which he has struck out 80 and walked five, and with the first year of his five-year deal costing just $10.8 million, it felt right.

