Best available NFL free agents: Where should Jay Cutler, Colin Kaepernick sign?

The draft is over, and teams now have three months until the preseason begins (Arizona vs. Dallas on Aug. 3) to keep tweaking their rosters prior to Week 1. Once the undrafted-free-agent dust settles, GMs will turn their attention back to the veteran free-agent market, to start picking through the pieces remaining there.

So, who’s looking for a team? Here are a few of the best players still available as the calendar flips over to May:

Jay Cutler, QB: The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed during draft coverage that Cutler had interest in playing for the Texans, but the team wouldn’t return his calls. So, what’s that leave for the ex-Bear? If Cutler doesn’t opt for retirement, the options are rather limited, mainly to teams that missed out on a QB at the draft-the Jets still stand out. Otherwise, perhaps he latches on somewhere around training camp.

Best team fit: New York Jets

Colin Kaepernick, QB: The Kaepernick debate long ago stretched beyond merely what he can or cannot do on the field, but also keep in mind a report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano that Kaepernick was looking for $9-10 million per year. If those possible demands have lowered by now, Kaepernick at least played well enough last season to warrant a look.

Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals

LeGarrette Blount, RB: It’s certainly no surprise to see a 30-year-old running back on the market in May, even one coming off an 1,161-yard, 18-touchdown season like Blount had last year. There doesn’t appear to be much room left on the Patriots’ roster (although, who knows? Bill Belichick can’t seem to stop adding RBs). But there ought to be other teams looking for a between-the-tackles option.

Best team fit: Detroit Lions

Jamaal Charles, RB: The talent always has been there, but the health has not-and maybe still isn’t. Charles, 30, has played just eight total games the past two seasons and is still working back from surgery on each of his knees. He could be a steal for a team willing to roll the dice that he can stay healthy.

Best team fit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Michael Floyd, WR: Floyd became a Super Bowl champion in New England-despite being inactive for the game due to injury-after he was dropped late last season by Arizona following a DUI arrest. So, the 27-year-old obviously comes with off-field questions. He never lived up to his 13th-overall draft pick billing, but he did average better than 900 yards receiving from 201315 as a Cardinal.

Best team fit: Baltimore Ravens

Anquan Boldin, WR: All signs point toward the 36-year-old Boldin playing at least one more season. (He told SI.com last summer, after signing with Detroit, that he’d love to retire as a Lion.) Boldin is what he is: a physical, reliable possession receiver. He averaged just 8.7 yards per catch last year, but finished with almost 700 yards and scored eight times.

Best team fit: Minnesota Vikings

King Dunlap, OT: Dunlap was banged up throughout much of his Chargers tenure (201316), and then he was arrested on suspicion of violating a protective order in February. Still, a team could do worse than to bring on the soon-to-be 32-year-old lineman as a swing-tackle option headed into the preseason.

Best team fit: Chicago Bears

Ryan Clady, OT: The Jets declined a $10 million option on Clady in February-a no-brainer, really, after Clady missed 23 games over two seasons. The former longtime Bronco is a four-time Pro Bowler, so no doubt there will be a GM willing to give him a shot at competing for a gig this summer. As is the case with many names still out there in free agency, his health is the real mystery.

Best team fit: New York Giants

Nick Mangold, C: Even though an ankle injury kept Mangold on the shelf for half of the 2016 season, this is exactly the type of player that can make a difference this late in free agency. Mangold long was one of football’s best centers and, assuming he checks out at 100%, should be itching to take at least one more crack at finishing his career on a high note.

Best team fit: Cincinnati Bengals

Dwight Freeney, DE/OLB: Freeney might still be on the market come August-there’s not much reason to put a 37-year-old, rotational edge rusher through a full off-season regiment. Freeney is just a part-time player these days, but one that still knows how to create problems in the backfield. There are few teams that could not benefit from having him available on passing downs.

