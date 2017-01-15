Bernier gets shutout, Ducks beat Coyotes 3-0

Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier (1) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Brendan Perlini (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Hampus Lindholm, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Kesler scored and Jonathan Bernier earned his first shutout of the season in the Anaheim Ducks' 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Lindholm's second goal of the season came 5:49 into the opening period and Ritchie got his 10th just 35 seconds into the third.

Kesler's 18th goal went into an empty net with 21 seconds left.

Bernier, starting in goal for the first time since Dec. 20, had 26 saves as the Coyotes struggled to get consistent pressure on Anaheim's No. 2 goalie.

Louis Domingue had 20 saves for the Coyotes, who outshot the Ducks 26-22.

Anaheim, the Pacific Division leader, won its third in a row and sixth in seven games.

The Ducks needed a video review to clear the way for their first goal.

Lindholm's wrister appeared to bounce off the crossbar and play continued for a few seconds, but a review showed the puck hit the inside of the crossbar for a goal that made it 1-0.

Anaheim nursed that lead through two periods until the opening minute of the third.

The puck was cleared off the boards and careened back right in front of the Arizona net. Domingue came out of the net to try to get a stick on it, but Ritchie got there first and sent the puck between the goalie's legs to make it 2-0.

Bernier made a few sprawling saves as the Coyotes mounted 11 shots on goal in the final period. The closest Arizona came to scoring was Michael Stone's slap shot that hit the post.

The Coyotes, coming off a 4-3 win over Winnipeg on Friday night, were shut out for the fourth time in their last 18 games. They came up empty on three power plays to one for Anaheim.

NOTES: The Ducks are 11-2-4 against Pacific Division foes. ... Anaheim is 13-2-3 in last 18 games against Coyotes. ... Ducks have at least a point in 10 of their last 11 games. ... The Coyotes and Ducks meet once more this season, Feb. 20 in Glendale. ... With an assist on the first goal, Anaheim's Corey Perry is four points shy of 700 for his career. ... Arizona's two straight victories had come at home.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Anaheim hosts St. Louis on Sunday night in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Coyotes: Arizona opens a three-game trip at Edmonton on Monday night.