Berglund gets hat trick, lifts Blues over Canadiens 4-2

Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) moves in on St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) as Blues' Colton Parayko (55) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) -- Patrik Berglund scored three goals to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night for their fourth straight road win.

David Perron also scored for the Blues, who end a stretch of five consecutive away games on Wednesday in Detroit. St. Louis has won five of its last six games overall.

Berglund's hat trick gave him six goals in his last five games and 17 on the season.

Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty scored for the slumping Canadiens, who are 1-4-1 in their last six.

The Canadiens controlled most of the play and outshot St. Louis 30-22, but lacked finish around the net.

The Blues went ahead 3:49 into the game when Jeff Petry lost his stick and Alex Pietrangelo had an open shot that Berglund got a piece of as it went past Al Montoya, who lost his balance and fell in his crease just before the shot was taken. It was the first goal Montoya allowed at the Bell Centre this season in four appearances.

Weber tied it at 16:39 with a blast from the right point that handcuffed Jake Allen.

Perron scored 7:20 into the second period when he took a drop pass from Jori Lehtera and shot between Montoya's pads.

After a long stretch of play in St. Louis' zone, Nathan Beaulieu's shot went in off Pacioretty at 12:55 for the Canadiens captain's 28th of the season.

Berglund got his second of the game with 25 seconds left in the period on a shot through a screen. He added an empty netter to complete the hat trick at 18:59 of the third, as Perron left the puck for him to tap in the goal.

NOTES: Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec played his 900th NHL game. ... Blues C Paul Stastny sat out with a lower-body injury suffered Thursday in Toronto. ... Montreal RW Brendan Gallagher, out since Jan. 7 with a broken hand, is scheduled to return Sunday night in Boston. Carey Price is expected to start in goal for that game. ... A moment of silence was held before the game for former Detroit Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, who died this week.

UP NEXT

Blues: at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Canadiens: at Boston on Sunday night.