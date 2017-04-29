Benzema must be sold this summer as Real Madrid get out of jail again

When Real Madrid have needed a hero this season, Karim Benzema has been nowhere to be seen.

Usually, it has been Cristiano Ronaldo who has flown to the rescue. Last week, with Madrid’s Champions League hopes in the balance in extra time against Bayern Munich, he proved decisive with a clinical hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu to take his total tally in the quarter final tie to five goals.

On Saturday, Ronaldo once again played a key role. Madrid were labouring against Valencia in the capital in what was a must-win game for the home side following last week’s Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

'Arsenal to sign Mbappe'

The visitors missed two early chances – Santi Mina hitting the post in the first minute – before Ronaldo settled the nerves as he always does. His intelligent run from left to centre saw him dart in front of Ezequiel Garay to nod home a trademark header from Dani Carvajal’s curling cross.

It was Ronaldo’s 20th Liga goal of the season and incredibly the eighth straight year in which the Portuguese has reached that mark in league football.

At 32, he should be starting to slow down, but Ronaldo continues to score at an incredible rate. He now has 32 goals in all competitions, with a potential seven matches still to play between La Liga and the Champions League. He would have 33 goals had he not seen a 57th minute penalty saved by Diego Alves – the Valencia No.1’s record now standing at an incredible 26 saves from 53 penalties.

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Valencia LaLiga 29042017 More

View photos Marcelo Real Madrid Valencia LaLiga 29042017 More

Ronaldo is being far more selective with his movements now. He no longer presses and runs from deep as he did in his younger days, and spends much more of his time in the penalty box – his first-half goal against Valencia the perfect case in point.

This offers a clue as to what his best role for Madrid could be from next season. Right now, Benzema is offering very little as a central striker. The Frenchman was unfortunate at the start of the second half in seeing a curling effort hit the post but all in all he is not doing enough.

He has yet to hit double-figures in La Liga this season and is on course for his worst personal campaign at the Bernabeu since his first year at Madrid in 2009-10.

On current form, Benzema should not be starting for Madrid. He has scored just one goal in the last month and five in the last three months. When you have the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio supplying you, this is a pitiful return.

Read More