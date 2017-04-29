NFL: Bengals take chance on Mixon as running backs fly off board

The most controversial player in the 2017 NFL Draft came off the board on day two as Joe Mixon was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mixon had been considered undraftable by some teams in the league after a video emerged of him striking a woman in a 2014 assault late last year.
But the Bengals opted to take a chance on the Oklahoma running back, who many considered a first-round player judging solely on his talent, selecting him in the second with pick number 48.
However, Mixon was far from the only big name running back to come off the board - the Minnesota Vikings traded up in round two to replace the departed Adrian Peterson with Florida State tailback Dalvin Cook, who himself had reportedly fallen because of off-the-field concerns.
D'Onta Foreman, winner of the Doak Walker award for the top collegiate running back in 2016, was taken by the Houston Texans in round three, which also saw Pittsburgh's James Conner drafted by the Steelers.
Conner will not have to move to fulfil his NFL dream, with his selection a joyous ending to a journey in which he had to battle back from cancer during his college career.
Quarterbacks claimed the spotlight on day one and the Cleveland Browns, who ignored the position with their three first-round picks, added one of the best ones in the class to the mix in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.
Kizer had been the top passer on some observers' boards but had to wait until pick number 52 to be given the opportunity to back up his recent claims he can become the greatest quarterback in the NFL.
Among the teams who did not make a pick on day one were the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl-champions the New England Patriots.
The Packers, though, had the first pick on day two and bolstered their secondary with Washington cornerback Kevin King, before doing so again with NC state safety Josh Jones.
Michigan State defensive tackle became the first pick of the Seahawks, who also added to a desperately bad offensive line with the addition of LSU centre Ethan Pocic.
New England's first pick did not come until the third round, Youngstown State pass rusher Derek Rivers becoming the newest team-mate of Tom Brady and Co.
Second Round
33. Green Bay Packers - Kevin King, Cornerback (Washington)
34. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Seahawks) - Cam Robinson, Tackle (Alabama)
35. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with Jaguars) - Malik McDowell, Defensive Tackle (Michigan State)
36. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Bears) - Budda Baker, Safety (Washington)
37. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Rams) - Zay Jones, Wide Receiver (East Carolina)
38. Los Angeles Chargers - Forrest Lamp, Guard (Western Kentucky)
39. New York Jets - Marcus Maye, Safety (Florida)
40. Carolina Panthers - Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver (Ohio State)
41. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Bengals) - Dalvin Cook, Running Back (Florida State)
42. New Orleans Saints - Marcus Williams, Safety (Utah)
43. Philadelphia Eagles - Sidney Jones, Cornerback (Washington)
44. Los Angeles Rams (via trade with Bills) - Gerald Everett, Tight End (South Alabama)
45. Chicago Bears (via trade with Cardinals) - Adam Shaheen, Tight End (Ashland)
46. Indianapolis Colts - Quincy Wilson, Cornerback (Florida)
47. Baltimore Ravens - Tyus Bowser, Linebacker (Houston)
48. Cincinnati Bengals (via trade with Vikings) - Joe Mixon, Running Back (Oklahoma)
49. Washington Redskins - Ryan Anderson, Linebacker (Alabama)
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Justin Evans, Safety (Texas A&M)
51. Denver Broncos - DeMarcus Walker, Defensive End (Florida State)
52. Cleveland Browns - DeShone Kizer, Quarterback (Notre Dame)
53. Detroit Lions - Teez Tabor, Cornerback (Florida)
54. Miami Dolphins - Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker (Ohio State)
55. New York Giants - Dalvin Tomlinson, Defensive Tackle (Alabama)
56. Oakland Raiders - Obi Melifonwu, Safety (Connecticut)
57. Houston Texans - Zach Cunningham, Linebacker (Vanderbilt)
58. Seattle Seahawks - Ethan Pocic, Center (LSU)
59. Kansas City Chiefs - Tanoh Kpassagnon, Defensive End (Villanova)
60. Dallas Cowboys - Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback (Colorado)
61. Green Bay Packers - Josh Jones, Safety (NC State)
62. Pittsburgh Steelers - Juju Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver (Florida State)
63. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Falcons) - Dion Dawkins, Guard (Temple)
64. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Patriots) - Taylor Moton, Guard (Michigan)
Third Round
65. Cleveland Browns - Larry Ogunjobi, Defensive Tackle (North Carolina Charlotte)
66. San Francisco 49ers - Ahkello Witherspoon, Cornerback (Colorado)
67. New Orleans Saints (via trade with 49ers) - Alvin Kamara, Running Back (Tennessee)
68. Jacksonville Jaguars - Dawuane Smoot, Defensive End (Illiois)
69. Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp, Wide Receiver (Eastern Washington)
70. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Jets) - Pat Elflein, Center (Ohio State)
71. Los Angeles Chargers - Dan Feeney, Guard (Indiana)
72. Tennessee Titans (via trade with Patriots) - Taywan Taylor, Wide Receiver (Western Kentucky)
73. Cincinnati Bengals - Jordan Willis, Linebacker (Kansas State)
74. Baltimore Ravens (via trade with Eagles) - Chris Wormley, Defensive Tackle (Michigan)
75. Atlanta Falcons - Duke Riley, Linebacker (LSU)
76. New Orleans Saints - Alex Anzalone, Linebacker (Florida)
77. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Cardinals) - Dasehon Hall, Defensive End (Texas A&M)
78. Baltimore Ravens - Tim Williams, Linebacker (Alabama)
79. New York Jets (via trade with Vikings) - ArDarius Stewart, Wide Receiver (Alabama)
80. Indianapolis Colts - Tarell Basham, Defensive End (Ohio)
81. Washington Redskins - Fabian Moreau, Cornerback (UCLA)
82. Denver Broncos - Carlos Henderson, Wide Receiver (Louisiana Tech)
83. New England Patriots (via trade with Titans) - Derek Rivers, Defensive End (Youngstown State)
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Godwin, Wide Receiver (Penn State)
85. New England Patriots (via trade with Lions) - Antonio Garcia, Tackle (Troy)
86. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Vikings) - Kareem Hunt, Running Back (Toledo)
87. New York Giants - Davis Webb, Quarterback (California)
88. Oakland Raiders - Eddie Vanderdoes, Defensive Tackle (UCLA)
89. Houston Texans - D'Onta Foreman, Running Back (Texas)
90. Seattle Seahawks - Shaquill Griffin, Cornerback (Central Florida)
91. Los Angeles Rams (via trade with Bills) - John Johnson, Safety (Boston College)
92. Dallas Cowboys - Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback (Michigan)
93. Green Bay Packers - Montravius Adams, Defensive Tackle (Auburn)
94. Pittsburgh Steelers - Cameron Sutton, Cornerback (Tennessee)
95. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with Falcons) - Delano Hill, Safety (Michigan)
96. Detroit Lions (via trade with Patriots) - Kenny Golladay, Wide Receiver (Northern Illinois)
97. Miami Dolphins - Cordrea Tankersley, Cornerback (Clemson)
98. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Panthers) - Chad Williams, Wide Receiver (Grambling State)
99. Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Ravens) - Rasul Douglas, Cornerback (West Virginia)
100. Tennessee Titans (via trade with Rams) - Jonnu Smith, Tight End (Florida International)
101. Denver Broncos - Brendan Langley, Cornerback (Lamar)
102. Seattle Seahawks - Nazair Jones, Defensive Tackle (North Carolina)
103. New Orleans Saints (via trade with Patriots) - Trey Hendrickson, Linebacker (Florida Atlantic)
104. San Francisco 49ers (via trade with Vikings) - C.J. Beathard, Quarterback (Iowa)
105. Pittsburgh Steelers - James Conner, Running Back (Pittsburgh)
106. Seattle Seahawks - Amara Darboh, Wide Receiver (Michigan)
107. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kendell Beckwith, Linebacker (LSU)
