NFL: Bengals take chance on Mixon as running backs fly off board

The most controversial player in the 2017 NFL Draft came off the board on day two as Joe Mixon was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mixon had been considered undraftable by some teams in the league after a video emerged of him striking a woman in a 2014 assault late last year.

But the Bengals opted to take a chance on the Oklahoma running back, who many considered a first-round player judging solely on his talent, selecting him in the second with pick number 48.

However, Mixon was far from the only big name running back to come off the board - the Minnesota Vikings traded up in round two to replace the departed Adrian Peterson with Florida State tailback Dalvin Cook, who himself had reportedly fallen because of off-the-field concerns.

D'Onta Foreman, winner of the Doak Walker award for the top collegiate running back in 2016, was taken by the Houston Texans in round three, which also saw Pittsburgh's James Conner drafted by the Steelers.

Conner will not have to move to fulfil his NFL dream, with his selection a joyous ending to a journey in which he had to battle back from cancer during his college career.

Quarterbacks claimed the spotlight on day one and the Cleveland Browns, who ignored the position with their three first-round picks, added one of the best ones in the class to the mix in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer.

Kizer had been the top passer on some observers' boards but had to wait until pick number 52 to be given the opportunity to back up his recent claims he can become the greatest quarterback in the NFL.

Among the teams who did not make a pick on day one were the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl-champions the New England Patriots.

The Packers, though, had the first pick on day two and bolstered their secondary with Washington cornerback Kevin King, before doing so again with NC state safety Josh Jones.

Michigan State defensive tackle became the first pick of the Seahawks, who also added to a desperately bad offensive line with the addition of LSU centre Ethan Pocic.

New England's first pick did not come until the third round, Youngstown State pass rusher Derek Rivers becoming the newest team-mate of Tom Brady and Co.

Second Round

33. Green Bay Packers - Kevin King, Cornerback (Washington)



34. Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Seahawks) - Cam Robinson, Tackle (Alabama)



35. Seattle Seahawks (via trade with Jaguars) - Malik McDowell, Defensive Tackle (Michigan State)



36. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with Bears) - Budda Baker, Safety (Washington)



37. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Rams) - Zay Jones, Wide Receiver (East Carolina)



38. Los Angeles Chargers - Forrest Lamp, Guard (Western Kentucky)



39. New York Jets - Marcus Maye, Safety (Florida)



40. Carolina Panthers - Curtis Samuel, Wide Receiver (Ohio State)



41. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Bengals) - Dalvin Cook, Running Back (Florida State)



42. New Orleans Saints - Marcus Williams, Safety (Utah)



43. Philadelphia Eagles - Sidney Jones, Cornerback (Washington)



44. Los Angeles Rams (via trade with Bills) - Gerald Everett, Tight End (South Alabama)



45. Chicago Bears (via trade with Cardinals) - Adam Shaheen, Tight End (Ashland)



46. Indianapolis Colts - Quincy Wilson, Cornerback (Florida)



47. Baltimore Ravens - Tyus Bowser, Linebacker (Houston)



48. Cincinnati Bengals (via trade with Vikings) - Joe Mixon, Running Back (Oklahoma)



49. Washington Redskins - Ryan Anderson, Linebacker (Alabama)



50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Justin Evans, Safety (Texas A&M)



51. Denver Broncos - DeMarcus Walker, Defensive End (Florida State)



52. Cleveland Browns - DeShone Kizer, Quarterback (Notre Dame)



53. Detroit Lions - Teez Tabor, Cornerback (Florida)



54. Miami Dolphins - Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker (Ohio State)



55. New York Giants - Dalvin Tomlinson, Defensive Tackle (Alabama)



56. Oakland Raiders - Obi Melifonwu, Safety (Connecticut)



57. Houston Texans - Zach Cunningham, Linebacker (Vanderbilt)



58. Seattle Seahawks - Ethan Pocic, Center (LSU)



59. Kansas City Chiefs - Tanoh Kpassagnon, Defensive End (Villanova)



60. Dallas Cowboys - Chidobe Awuzie, Cornerback (Colorado)



61. Green Bay Packers - Josh Jones, Safety (NC State)



62. Pittsburgh Steelers - Juju Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver (Florida State)



63. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Falcons) - Dion Dawkins, Guard (Temple)



64. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Patriots) - Taylor Moton, Guard (Michigan)

