Bengals bring Levon Kirkland in as coaching intern

The Bengals have added five coaches as interns for the offseason, including a guy who knows them well from his days in the AFC North.

The team announced that Levon Kirkland, Aaron Curry, Roderick Plummer, Tory Woodbury, and Jonathan Carr would be with the team as interns as part of the Bill Walsh minority coaching fellowship.

Kirkland, the longtime Steelers linebacker, has also worked as a coaching intern with the Cardinals. He’s currently the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Florida A&M University.

Curry was once viewed as one of the safest picks in the draft, when the Seahawks chose him fourth overall in 2009. He’s now the defensive line coach at Charlotte.

It’s a meaningful program for coach Marvin Lewis since he’s a graduate of it, along with Bengals defensive line coach Jacob Burney.

“I had the opportunity to work in this program when coach Walsh initiated it with the 49ers, and it’s great to see it continue as strong as it is,” Lewis said in a release. “We are happy to have these coaches with us to benefit our staff as well as aid in their development as a coach.”

Some will only be with the team during OTAs to allow them to get back to their day jobs, but it provides access and opportunity for them as they try to advance in their careers.