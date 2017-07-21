Bengals Adam 'Pacman' Jones receives one-game suspension for violating personal conduct policy

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has been suspended without pay for the first game of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The NFL announced the punishment on Friday.

Jones’ s suspension stems from a January incident that saw him arrested and charged with three misdemeanors and a felony; the 33-year old later pled guilty to one of the misdemeanor charges, obstructing official business, and was sentenced to time served, which was two days, plus court fees.

Given his personal history and the initial details of the incident – Jones’ felony charge came when he allegedly spit on a jail nurse, a charge that was later dropped, and in video taken inside the police cruiser, Jones tells the arresting officer, “I hope you die tomorrow” – the 11-year veteran is likely lucky he received only a one-game suspension.

The NFL has suspended Cincinnati CB Adam Jones for the regular-season opener. (AP) More

[Now’s the time to sign up for Fantasy Football! Join for free]

In a letter to Jones explaining its decision, the NFL wrote, “extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process. As you acknowledged, your post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL. While it is our understanding that appropriate apologies have been publicly extended, they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct.”

Despite the light punishment, ProFootballTalk reports that Jones will appeal the decision.

The Bengals open the regular season hosting their AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens.