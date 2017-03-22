Bengals' Adam "Pacman" Jones faces misdemeanor charges

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2014, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam Jones warms up prior to the Bengals' NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cincinnati. The Nevada Supreme Court says Jones has to pay more than $12.4 million in damages in a shooting that wounded two Las Vegas strip club doormen nearly eight years ago, including one who was paralyzed from the waist down. Jones wasn't the gunman. But the unanimous state high court ruling, issued Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, upheld a jury's finding that he instigated the violence and was responsible to pay some $11.2 million to Tommy Urbanski and his ex-wife, Kathy, and $1.3 million to Urbanski's former co-worker Aaron Cudworth. (AP Photo/David Kohl, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam ''Pacman'' Jones faces three misdemeanor charges, including assault, but no longer is charged with a felony for a January confrontation.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) announced Wednesday that a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance was dismissed at the prosecuting attorney's request.

Deters says the misdemeanors also include disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

The 33-year-old veteran's career has been marked by off-the-field legal issues. He was jailed Jan. 3 after a confrontation with a hotel security employee was followed by a struggle with Cincinnati police and a sheriff's office report Jones spit on a nurse's hand.

Deters says the felony charge won't be pursued, given that the nurse has been pursuing a possible civil remedy.

A Bengals spokesman says the team has no comment.