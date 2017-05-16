Bengals' Adam Jones pleads guilty to misdemeanor obstruction as part of plea deal

The latest legal issue for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones came to a close on Tuesday morning.

The 33-year old Jones pleaded guilty to a single charge of misdemeanor obstructing official business and was sentenced to time served, two days.

It was part of a plea deal that saw the two other misdemeanor counts Jones was facing – assault and disorderly conduct – dropped. A fourth charge, a felony count after Jones allegedly spit on a jail nurse, had been dropped earlier.

Jones was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, less than two days after the Bengals’ regular-season finale.

In the courtroom of Cincinnati Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory on Tuesday, Jones apologized for his actions, and also to the police officer he accosted.

“I’d like to apologize for my actions that night, to the police officer, that is not an example of me or how I want my kids to see me,” Jones said in court. “I truly apologize for what I did, for my actions. I’m trying to get better every day.”

A video taken inside the police cruiser and released by Cincinnati police showed Jones, in the back of the car, cursing at the officer and saying, “I hope you die tomorrow.”

Jones is currently undergoing anger-management classes. He is still subject to NFL discipline.