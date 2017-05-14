Benfica president hold talks with Barcelona over Manchester United target Nelson Semedo

Barcelona have identified Benfica's 23-year-old defender Nelson Semedo as a potential summer transfer target.

The Camp Nou outfit allowed their first choice player Dani Alves join Juventus last summer. Since his exit, Barcelona have struggled to find a replacement. Luis Enrique has used Aleix Vidal, Rafinha and Sergi Roberto in the right-back position, however, the trio failed to impress so far this season.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the La Liga giants have held talks with the Portuguese champions over the right-back. The Primeira Liga club are willing to let the player leave for a fee around €30m (£25.4m, $32.8m).

Semedo was represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, until he decided to part ways with the latter a few months ago. He is now working with agent Luca Bascherini. Mendes and Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira travelled to Barcelona where he had meetings scheduled with Manchester City and Barcelona officials.

The meeting with the Premier League outfit was confirmed by Portuguese publication O Jogo. However, there was another meeting scheduled, which is believed to be with Barcelona's technical staff where only Benfica president took part.

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin is the Camp Nou outfit's priority target for the right-back position. Semedo is considered as an alternative for the 22-year-old Gunners defender, should he decide against returning to his former club.

Semedo has been a revelation at Benfica this season. He has made 45 appearances across all competitions and has registered 11 assists and scored two goals in the process.

Sport's report claims Barcelona sent their scouts to watch the Portuguese international in action for Benfica against Rio Ave. They are not the only club interested in signing the full-back as Manchester United and Sevilla were also in the attendance.

According to O Jogo via the Manchester Evening News, United are also keen on Semedo. In addition to this, there is interest from Bayern Munich, Champions League finalists Juventus and their league rivals AC Milan are all in the race for his signature.

