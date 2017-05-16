Ben Roethlisberger watches Penguins victory, ends up on Twitter

Ben Roethlisberger (via screenshot)

These Pittsburgh champions, they gotta stick together. Ben Roethlisberger, quarterback of the Steelers, decided to check out a playoff game of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Penguins, and wouldn’t you know it, Big Ben ended up a meme:


Yep, Twitter got hold of that shot of Roethlisberger looking mildly confused and worried (he didn’t need to; the Pens won the game and evened up the series with Ottawa) and, since Twitter never found a joke it couldn’t drive into the Earth’s core, hilarity ensued:



Apparently he gets a bit of exclusive treatment, too:


And when the night was over, it was clear that, yes, Roethlisberger had seen your funny tweets:


Word on the street this offseason was that Roethlisberger was extremely close to retiring, according to his friend and former Steelers o-lineman Willie Colon, so Pittsburgh fans ought to savor every moment they’ve got with the guy in town.

____
