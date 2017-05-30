Ben McAdoo offers his take on new overtime rules and roster changes

Ben McAdoo is becoming as well known for his sardonic wit as he is for being the head coach of the New York Football Giants.

He was asked about the new rule changes enacted by the owners at their annual spring meeting in Chicago last week. One of the rules changes was to overtime. Preseason and regular season overtime periods have been reduced from 15 minutes to 10 minutes,

McAdoo’s wit was at an all-time high when he responded, “It’s five minutes shorter than the old one.” He also didn’t say whether or not he approved or disapproved the change.

“You play the game as it unfolds,” he continued. “It may change some things from a strategy standpoint, but obviously, you want to receive the ball, go down and score a touchdown and end the thing.”

In addition to the overtime change, teams are now allowed to have two players return to the active roster from injured reserve each season, the 75-man roster reduction has been eliminated (meaning teams will have their entire 90-man until they have to decide on the 53-man regular season roster at the end of the preseason), and player celebration rules have been relaxed.

McAdoo had more to say about the elimination of the 75-man roster reduction.

“I’m pleased. I think it’s a great opportunity,” he said. “These young guys that come in here, they get a ton of reps in the offseason, and they get a ton of reps in your practice and training.

“That’s really an opportunity for you to showcase them and get an opportunity to make your roster; and if it’s not your roster, then somebody else’s roster in the league. So I think it’s doing right by the players.”

