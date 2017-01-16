Ben Bishop comes up big while Lightning hold off Kings 2-1

Los Angeles Kings center Jordan Nolan, left, collides with Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Brian Boyle scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning opened a six-game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Ben Bishop made an early mistake that led to Kyle Clifford's goal for the Kings, but bounced back to make 31 saves in his second start back from a three-week absence with a lower-body injury.

Tyler Johnson scored in the first period for the Lightning, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Peter Budaj stopped 27 shots for the Kings.

Both teams played without stars due to illness. Kings captain Anze Kopitar missed his first game since Nov. 20, and All-Star defenseman Victor Hedman missed his first game of the season for Tampa Bay.

Neither team had much offensive success in a rare afternoon game at Staples Center, but the Kings dropped to 3-3-0 on their seven-game homestand. After a visit from San Jose on Wednesday, they'll be on the road until after the All-Star Game at Staples Center on Jan. 29.

Clifford snapped his 24-game goal drought since Nov. 8 when he stole the puck from a roaming Bishop behind the Tampa Bay net. Clifford, who also had a fight shortly after the opening faceoff, scored on a wraparound before Bishop could recover.

Bishop made several sharp saves later, including a point-blank stop on Marian Gaborik with 2:30 to play.

The Lightning have been one of the NHL's worst teams since Thanksgiving, but they played a sharp puck-possession game in Los Angeles. Johnson tied it late in the first off an exceptional cross-ice pass from Jonathan Drouin.

Boyle then put the Lightning ahead in the final minute of the second period, banking a shot off Dustin Brown in the crease while Budaj was sprawled on the ice after a long scramble.

NOTES: D Luke Witkowski played in Hedman's place, making an appearance for the third time in five games since a stint in the minors. He fought Clifford early on, and he got an assist on Johnson's goal for his second NHL point. ... Hedman participated in pregame warmups, but left early. He leads all NHL defensemen with 31 assists. ... Kopitar is on the first four-game scoring streak of his quiet season. He had three points Saturday night against Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Ducks on Tuesday.

Kings: Host Sharks on Wednesday.