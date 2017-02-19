Beltran returns to Houston in very different role

KRISTIE RIEKEN (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The last time Carlos Beltran shared a team with Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch they were playing together with the Royals in 2002.

And when the 39-year-old Beltran arrived at spring training and ran into Adam Everett, his teammate from his brief stint with Houston in 2004, he learned Everett was now a coach in the team's minor league system.

Back with the Astros, Beltran is in a very different place than he was in his first stint in Houston, but is excited to join a team he believes has a good chance of finally getting him that elusive World Series ring.

''We feel like we have a good chance in our division and that's what it's all about,'' Beltran said.

When asked how things have changed in the decade-plus since he last donned an Astros uniform, Beltran peeled off his cap to display his bald head and said: ''I had hair back then,'' before getting serious.

''I have a lot of good memories, playing in 2004 here coming from Kansas City and not being able to compete over there,'' he said. ''And all of the sudden I got traded to a team where all these superstars are in the clubhouse and it was overwhelming.''

Beltran was traded to the Astros in June 2004 and his work that postseason remains one of the best playoff performances in history. He hit .455 with four homers and nine RBIs in an NLDS win over Atlanta before batting .417 with four more homers and five RBIs before Houston was eliminated by the Cardinals in the NLCS.

He signed with the New York Mets after that season, but he still relishes his playoff debut on that Houston team, which included the ''Killer B's'' of Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell and Lance Berkman, and pitching greats Roger Clemens and Andy Pettitte.

''The fact that I played with all of those guys it was a learning experience in my career and I was able to watch and ask questions,'' Beltran said. ''And now it's my time as a veteran guy to compete and go out there and hopefully be an example to other guys.''

Beltran's veteran leadership is certainly important for a team with a core made up of talented, but very young players. But the Astros aren't paying him $16 million this season simply to be a coach on the field.

''I think a lot's going to be said about the impact that he has behind the scenes, and I don't want to shorten the impact that we need him to have on the field,'' manager A.J. Hinch said. ''He's still putting up really good numbers. Father time is not affecting him like it does most of us. Having him on our team ... to hit somewhere near the middle of the order, a stable presence, a good mind, a great human, all the things that come when you mention his name is very special.''

Beltran played for the Yankees and Rangers last year, batting .295 with 29 homers and 93 RBIs.

In what will be his 20th major league season, Beltran likely will spend much of his time at designated hitter, but he's also eager to play in the field as well. However, the Astros have George Springer and Josh Reddick playing center and right field. So they're moving Beltran to left, a position he has played just twice, with both games coming in 2000 with the Royals.

''It's as simple as just putting him out there,'' Hinch said. ''He's been around and I don't think it's going to shock him.''

Beltran doesn't think the move will be a big deal after playing 2,196 career games in the outfield.

''I'm good about it,'' he said. ''I think if you play in the outfield you can play anywhere. I played center field all my career and I decided to move to right to basically play this game for a long period of time and I did that adjustment and that went well.''

Beltran feels a little strange that his former teammate is now his boss, but certainly respects the position the 42-year-old Hinch is in as manager.

''Playing for A.J. is funny, I feel funny,'' Beltran said. ''But at the end of the day, he's the manager and I have to understand that he's going to make decisions here and just because we're almost the same age (doesn't) mean I'm here to do things on my own.''

After having such a young team for his first two seasons in Houston, it's also a bit odd for Hinch to be managing a player almost his age, and he expressed a half-serious concern about the situation.

''He might have a few too many stories about me from my playing days,'' he said. ''I'm going to have to have a talk with him.''

Turns out that Hinch has no reason for concern even though he and Beltran haven't been teammates for 15 years.

Beltran laughed and waved off the question immediately when asked to share embarrassing tales of Hinch from his playing days.

''No, no, no,'' he said. ''A.J. was a hard worker all of his career.''

  • MMA fighter learns the hard way that you should never dance in the middle of a fight
    SB Nation

    MMA fighter learns the hard way that you should never dance in the middle of a fight

    Have you ever wondered what happens to a fighter when he spontaneously breaks out in dance in the middle of an MMA fight? In Saturday’s British Challenge Mixed Martial Arts (BCMMA) 18 event, Joe Harding attempted to taunt Johan Segas in this manner, and it ended just as you would expect.

  • Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has interaction with police
    Cowboys Wire

    Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has interaction with police

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was detained by police in Columbus, OH on Friday night. He was headed to The Social Bar when a cop flashed a flashlight in his face. Zeke was then detained for about four minutes, according to TMZ. The TMZ report reads as follows: Ezekiel Elliott’s night was abruptly interrupted by cops after they detained and questioned him….before letting him go. An eyewitness tells us the Cowboys star was on his way to The Social bar Friday night in Columbus, OH when suddenly, and for unknown reasons, a cop lit a flashlight on his face and detained him for about 4 minutes….before letting him go. There is no word on why the officer detained Elliot, but a video was

  • Carmelo Anthony expects to be with Knicks after trade deadline
    ABC News

    Carmelo Anthony expects to be with Knicks after trade deadline

    OKLAHOMA CITY -- Carmelo Anthony said on Wednesday morning that he expects to be playing for the? New York Knicks after the Feb. 23 trade deadline. "I never thought I would be anywhere else," he said. The Knicks have talked to at least three teams about potential deals involving Anthony this season. Anthony has a no-trade clause and would have to agree to waive that clause before a trade could be completed. He reiterated on Wednesday that he hasn't thought about waiving his no-trade clause because management has yet to approach him with any potential destinations. He also said he hasn't told the Knicks that he won't waive the no-trade clause, seemingly keeping his options open eight days before

  • Kyrie Irving: Reaction to world is flat comment 'hilarious'
    Associated Press

    Kyrie Irving: Reaction to world is flat comment 'hilarious'

    Kyrie Irving is the point guard for the world champions. Whether that's the round world or the flat world is not exactly clear. "Out of all the podcast, that's what you took out of it, the flat Earth?" Irving asked reporters who tried after the Eastern Conference practice on Saturday to pin him down on whether he genuinely believes it.

  • Real Madrid highlights: Ronaldo pulls off one of the sickest skill moves you'll see
    CBS Sports

    Real Madrid highlights: Ronaldo pulls off one of the sickest skill moves you'll see

    Cristiano Ronaldo may have pulled off the greatest skill move of his career on Saturday for Real Madrid against Espanyol. The Portuguese attacker, with the match at 0-0, went with the elastico nutmeg. Take a look: Holy moly. That is something else. To beat a player with the elastico or a nutmeg is one thing, but to pull them both off? Especially on the endline? That was a piece of magic.

  • Cespedes says Mets have a 'great chance' to win World Series, talks cars and horses
    SNY

    Cespedes says Mets have a 'great chance' to win World Series, talks cars and horses

    Yoenis Cespedes told reporters on Saturday that he is more comfortable heading into this season because of his contract extension and that he believes the Mets have "a great chance" to win the World Series as long as the team stays healthy. "Having [the extension] really gives me a sense of calm knowing that I am no longer year to year and that my home is here with the Mets for the next four years," he said, adding that it gives him tranquility and he can prepare and focus better.  Cespedes said that he hopes to focus his efforts during the spring on narrowing in on the strike zone and drawing more walks. During the off-season, he said he worked on his legs to keep them healthy. When asked if

  • Scary wreck prompts ARCA race to end five laps early, Theriault wins
    NASCAR Talk

    Scary wreck prompts ARCA race to end five laps early, Theriault wins

    A scary accident with five laps remaining brought an early end to Saturday’s ARCA Racing Series season-opening Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway. Austin Theriault was declared the winner after 75 laps of the scheduled 80-lap event. Terry Jones was second, followed by Shane Lee, Dalton Sargeant and Tom Hessert. With five laps remaining, ARCA veteran Bobby Gerhart, Codie Rohrbaugh, Fletcher and Justin Fontaine, making his ARCA debut, were involved in a crash on the frontstretch. The three drivers were fighting for 12th place when the crash occurred in the restart zone and brought out a lengthy red-flag race stoppage. Fontaine’s Win-Tron Racing No. 33 ProMATIC Automation Toyota Camry

  • Tiger endorses Jason Day's pace of play
    Golf

    Tiger endorses Jason Day's pace of play

    Being deliberate is making sure I don’t miss information that I need to hit the right shot.” Increased visibility and TV time for players like Day and Jordan Spieth can add additional pressure and scrutiny when it comes to maintaining a reasonable pace of play, but Day is determined to stay in his routine. “Last year, I felt that I had a lot more peer pressure, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to speed up play,’" he said.

  • Darrelle Revis turns himself in
    NBC Sports: ProFootballTalk

    Darrelle Revis turns himself in

    Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself into to authorities in Pittsburgh on Friday evening. Cameras from ESPN and other outlets were waiting as Revis arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building. Revis faces four felony charges — including aggravated assault and robbery — and one misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident in Pittsburgh early last Sunday morning. He was officially charged on Thursday. Revis didn’t speak to reporters as he entered the courts building. The police report said officers found two men unconscious after some sort of incident with Revis in the city’s South Side area. Those men told officers they had a verbal altercation with Revis but didn’t know who had

  • Chen lands 5 quads to win 4 Continents figure skating
    Associated Press

    Chen lands 5 quads to win 4 Continents figure skating

    American men rarely are ground breakers when it comes to quadruple jumps. Nathan Chen is changing that. Chen became the first man to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance at an ISU championship to win Four Continents on Sunday.

  • Tigers would fetch princely sum if Ilitch heirs sell
    Detroit Free Press

    Tigers would fetch princely sum if Ilitch heirs sell

    For a reported $85 million in cash, Mike Ilitch bought the Tigers in 1992 to become owner of his second professional Detroit sports team — an asset that has since exploded in estimated value by more than 1,000%. Since his death Feb. 10 at age 87, Ilitch family members have indicated no plans or any intention to sell their Major League Baseball or National Hockey League teams, which are to remain "100% Ilitch-family owned" under a succession plan in which Chris Ilitch —  the sixth of Mike and Marian Ilitch's seven children — assumed his father's business roles. The Tigers organization was valued at $1.15 billion last year and ranked 14th out of 30 teams by Forbes Magazine, whose annual valuations of Major League teams is considered the best guide that is publicly available.

  • Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union won't 'stick to sports' — nor should they
    Chicago Tribune

    Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union won't 'stick to sports' — nor should they

    Dwyane Wade strolled through a sea of admirers and photographers, a Bulls guard looking more like a movie star. He wore shades indoors and a cream-colored outfit so his black Wade 5 "All-Star" shoes — publicly unveiled this weekend — would pop, as they say. Those were the obvious contrasts, but not the only ones. Wade came to New Orleans despite not being an All-Star for the first time since 2004, his rookie season. The Chicago-area native who grew up around gangs and drugs now designs fancy jackets and drinks a Cabernet from his own label. His fashion sense, he said, "depends on the city I'm in, my mindset. Sometimes I'm in a less-is-more mentality and sometimes I'm in: Let's go big, let's go

  • Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Knocks Out Josh Thomson; Josh Koscheck KO’d in Debut (Bellator 172 Results)
    MMAWeekly

    Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Knocks Out Josh Thomson; Josh Koscheck KO’d in Debut (Bellator 172 Results)

    Patricky “Pitbull” Freire demolished Josh “The Punk” Thomson with a forearm uppercut in the second round to earn the biggest victory of his career on Saturday in San Jose, Calif. Thomson never had a chance in the fight. Although he came out sharp, giving Freire several looks and throwing a few leg kicks, he was not able to withstand Freire’s pressure and punches. Freire knocked Thomson down in the first round with an overhand right. Thomson scrambled to survive, but never quite recovered. The two collided heads in the second round, which seemed to daze Thomson, who had not fought since December 2015. He fell to the mat quickly and then was rocked with a wicked uppercut. Freire finished him with

  • One Hall of Fame voter sheds light on why Terrell Owens didn't make it in
    CBS Sports

    One Hall of Fame voter sheds light on why Terrell Owens didn't make it in

    A year ago, when Terrell Owens wasn’t voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, controversy erupted. As our Will Brinson wrote at the time, it was “a little ridiculous for Owens not to be in the Hall of Fame right away” considering he’s ranked near the top in every receiving category. So, imagine the controversy when Owens didn’t get enough votes -- again -- to be inducted this year.  The backlash has been substantial. Owens, himself, called it a “flawed process” in the immediate aftermath. And he hasn’t slowed down since, saying in the past week alone that he “lost all respect” for the Hall of Fame process and that he’s better than Hall of Famer Cris Carter. If Owens is looking

  • SNY

    Pics from PSL: Harvey, Syndergaard, Wheeler and TC sign autographs for hundreds of Mets fans

    Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Zack Wheeler and Terry Collins spent a good chunk of time at the end of today's practice signing autographs for Mets fans... It was quite a frenzy, especially considering Harvey and Syndergaard were signing at the same time. And, I have to say, though people were going pretty crazy to get to Syndergaard, I actually think Harvey created a bigger buzz... In the case of one little girl, who was too short to get over the crowd, field security let her hop the fence and meet Harvey on field, where he signed her ball and talked with her for a minute. To say she was glowing as she walked away would be an understatement... It was also nice to see Wheeler, who received a

  • 2017 Daytona 500 qualifying: Time and TV schedule for Sunday's event
    SB Nation

    2017 Daytona 500 qualifying: Time and TV schedule for Sunday's event

    Daytona 500 qualifying will be televised live on Fox at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, with play-by-play man Mike Joy along with analysts Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon on the call. The top two times in Sunday’s qualifying round will earn first-row positions at the Daytona 500, with the next 30 spots determined by the Can-Am Duel races on Thursday. The Daytona 500 race will be held next Sunday, Feb. 26, the championship event to officially kick off the 2017 NASCAR season.

  • Autimatic responds to DreamHack’s reset on Cloud9 vs. NiP, the current state of the team’s roster, and trialling a new coach
    Yahoo Esports Video

    Autimatic responds to DreamHack’s reset on Cloud9 vs. NiP, the current state of the team’s roster, and trialling a new coach

    Timothy "autimatic" Ta gives his thoughts on the outcome of the round reset vs Ninjas in Pyjamas and what Cloud9's new coach Soham "valens" Chowdhury brings to the team.

  • Sunday NFL Thoughts: Garoppolo’s actual trade value; Cyrus Jones no offseason
    Pats Pulpit

    Sunday NFL Thoughts: Garoppolo’s actual trade value; Cyrus Jones no offseason

    1. We’re about to enter silly season (if we haven’t already) regarding the potential trade value for New England Patriots back-up QB Jimmy Garoppolo and I have a theory as to what’s going on. There are three teams that are really in the running for Garoppolo: The Cleveland Browns, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Chicago Bears. Some say the Browns might be willing to trade the #12 overall pick for Garoppolo. Others think the Browns should give up the #1 overall pick for Garoppolo because the Bears or 49ers might be willing to give up the #3 and #2 overall pick, respectively. People from ESPN say that Garoppolo might fetch “a 1st and 4th round draft pick,” and others at ESPN say they are “not

  • ECHL team raises player's retired number banner upside down (Video)
    Puck Daddy

    ECHL team raises player's retired number banner upside down (Video)

    It was a special evening for Colin Chaulk inside Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. The longtime member of the minor league Komets was having his number retired by the franchise during a pre-game ceremony. Apparently, arena workers who prepared the banner were to blame, leading to an embarrassing few moments during the ceremony.

  • Yankees president fuels tension with Dellin Betances after winning arbitration hearing
    Big League Stew

    Yankees president fuels tension with Dellin Betances after winning arbitration hearing

    Dellin Betances’ arbitration hearing has created quite a stir in Yankees camp. There’s a situation brewing at Yankees camp that could have a long-standing impact on the relationship between the team and star reliever Dellin Betances. On Saturday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported that Betances was defeated in his arbitration hearing against the team, meaning he will earn just $3M in 2017.