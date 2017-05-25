Belichick declares Patriots to be fully caught up

After winning their fifth Super Bowl, Patriots coach Bill Belichick declared that his team was about five or six weeks behind. In a Thursday media appearance, Belichick declared the deficit to be gone.

“I think we’re probably caught up to where we are now,” Belichick told reporters. “I think it’s the being behind in draft, free agency and that type of thing. I think at this point, we’re ready for OTAs. We’ll be ready for training camp. I think that part of it we’ll be on schedule on. It’s the catching up on all the spring projects, draft and free agency. It’s the initial part of it.”

That was the newsiest answer from the 18-question press conference, which featured four questions about lacrosse and none about last week’s stunning claim from Gisele Bundchen that her husband, quarterback Tom Brady, had suffered a concussion during the 2016 season and others before that. There wasn’t even anything general on the topic, like “how hard is it to get players to self-report concussion symptoms?” or “how much progress have you seen in changing the culture of playing with concussions?”

That’s one of the basic problems with a press conference, especially when the subject has a habit of rolling eyes or providing biting responses or otherwise shutting down when asked a question he doesn’t want to answer. None of the reporters present for the exchange wanted to be the guinea pig on this topic, and so none of them asked specific or general questions about the elephant constantly sitting in the room next to Belichick.