Beat the experts: Baseball gurus vs. user’s #DFS lineup

Welcome to Week 1 of the MLB Yahoo Cup, which is free to enter and has $20K in prizes. While our gurus won’t be competing against you in the tournament, our experts reveal what lineups they would have submitted for Friday’s slate. The Chicago Cubs were a popular pick.

To add some bragging rights to the proceedings, we’ll track how each expert does with their Friday lineup through the season and also include a different user’s lineup each week to see who comes out on top. If you haven’t signed up for the MLB Yahoo Cup, there’s still time, so join now.