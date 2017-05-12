Bears WR Kevin White's Maserati stolen in 'bumper tapping' scheme

Not much has gone right for receiver Kevin White since he was picked by the Chicago Bears in the 2015 draft. Injuries have held him back on the field, and on Thursday he had his expensive car stolen.

In Chicago there has been a series of carjackings that involve a simple scheme. A person whose car is stopped at a light or a sign is bumped from behind. When they get out of the car to assess the damage, someone standing by steals their car.

That’s what happened to White’s girlfriend, who was driving his white Maserati on Thursday night, according to NBC Chicago. White’s girlfriend was rear-ended at a stop sign in the city’s West Town neighborhood. When she exited to see if there was any damage, two men got in the car and drove off with it.

It appears the car was one of White’s first purchases after he was drafted seventh overall.





NBC Chicago reported at least seven other similar carjackings have happened in the Chicago area recently, and police are warning people to not to leave their vehicles running if they exit their cars.

