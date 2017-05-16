The Bears’ QB Method Isn’t Madness, and More Mid-May NFL Notes

1. I think the Bears’ 2017 approach to finding a quarterback is one you won’t have to wait too long to see again, because you don’t have to go very far back to see where another club used it. A year ago the Eagles took a lot of heat for giving $25 million per year in contracts to Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel, only to trade up twice to draft Carson Wentz. And you know what? If Wentz becomes who the Eagles think he will become, and who it looked like he could become early in 2017, then no one will remember any of that. Just like no one remembers that Jimmy Johnson forfeited the first overall pick in the 1990 draft in the previous year’s supplemental draft, selecting Steve Walsh months after he took Troy Aikman first overall. Yes, the Teddy Bridgewater injury in Minnesota helped the Eagles mitigate the cost of all that quarterback business of last March and April. But rookie defensive end Derek Barnett (the windfall in the Bradford trade) won’t be what determines whether or not all that movement was a success. Wentz will. And the same goes for Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky in Chicago: If one or the other is still the Bears quarterback in 2030, what GM Ryan Pace did in 2017 will all have been worth it. If he’s wrong? Well, getting that position wrong gets people fired all the time, and this would be no different.

2. I think the case of Reuben Foster will be fascinating to follow over the next few months. Some teams looked at his shoulder as enough of an issue that, had they drafted him, they’d have immediately told him to get his surgery redone—feeling that the initial surgery didn’t take. But just as significant were the off-field elements at play. What puts the Niners, who moved up to draft Foster with the 31st pick, in a good spot in that regard is geography. San Francisco is a long way from Foster’s hometown of Auburn, Ala. Going into the draft, the feeling was that the further Foster landed away from home, the better. He had a very rough upbringing, and some teams were concerned about the crowd he grew up with. In a certain way, that situation made him a little like Dez Bryant. Before the 2010 draft, most people figured the two places Bryant, a native Texan, couldn’t land were Houston and Dallas. He, of course, went to the Cowboys, but the Dallas brass put a ton of resources into making sure Bryant didn’t fall back into some of the trouble that scared NFL types when he was at Oklahoma State. Obviously it worked out, but it hasn’t always been easy. The Niners are in a better spot with Foster. And if his shoulder needs to be redone, well, it’s not like John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan don’t have a little time to wait on him, given the rebuild ahead.

3. I think I’ve beaten the dead horse on this already, but good on the Niners and Browns and Jets for not forcing it in 2017, with a potentially rock-solid 2018 quarterback class coming—Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen could be the top three picks in the draft, and Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo might be available on the veteran market. So the Jets will get some answers on 2016 second-rounder Christian Hackenberg, through the tutelage of position coach/QB savant Jeremy Bates, in the meantime; the Browns will figure out more about Cody Kessler or DeShone Kizer; and the Niners can build their infrastructure up a little bit to create a better environment for whomever the long-term quarterback is. And by passing on quarterbacks, each of those three teams took advantage of an unusually strong defensive draft. The Jets got safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye; the Niners got front-seven pieces Solomon Thomas and Foster; and the Browns landed two athletic freaks in Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers.

