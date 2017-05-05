What the Bears (probably) should have done in the 2017 NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft has come and gone, and most Chicago Bears fans are not happy. The team made multiple selections that many consider to be risky – “boom-or-bust”, if you will. By picking three small-school prospects and trading up for a quarterback, general manager Ryan Pace is putting his job on the line with these picks.

It’s too early to call for Pace’s head, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have doubts about his picks. Using the power of hindsight, here’s what I would’ve done if I were general manager of the Bears.

1st Round: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

Real Selection: Same

For argument’s sake, let’s just assume that all trades that happened in real life still happened. That include the move up to the No. 2 spot. Given that Chicago probably wouldn’t have traded up for a non-quarterback, the first round selection of Mitch Trubisky stays the same.

2nd Round: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Real Selection: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

Quincy Wilson was my No. 1 cornerback, so it was surprising to me that he fell to the second round. It was even more surprising when the Bears passed up on him for Adam Shaheen. Granted, Shaheen has a high ceiling, but Wilson is a better player who fits a bigger need. He could’ve been the No. 1 corner that they’ve been lacking since Charles Tillman left.

4th Round: Carl Lawson, EDGE, Auburn

Real Selection: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

I liked the selection of Eddie Jackson. I really did. However, I would’ve liked Carl Lawson a tad bit more. Lawson was the 12th edge rusher on my board, which is still pretty good, considering how deep this class is. He would’ve been a great player to stash away and slowly bring him into the edge rusher rotation.

4th Round: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

Real Selection: Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T

Denver committed highway robbery when they picked Jake Butt in the fifth round. Had he not torn his ACL, he likely would’ve been a second-round pick. With Shaheen off the board at this point, Butt would’ve been a low-risk, high-reward move that the Bears could have groomed into their next starting tight end.

5th Round: Desmond King, DB, Iowa

Real Selection: Jordan Morgan, OL, Kutztown

Throughout the first two rounds of Day 3, I was hoping and praying that Desmond King would fall to the Bears. They passed on him with their two fourth-round selections, which was enough to make me think that he would be gone. To my surprise, he was still available in Round 5. King has to be the pick, I thought to myself. There’s no way they could pass on this good of value. And guess what? They did. Whether you put King at safety or cornerback, he would’ve been a player who could start within a year or two.

It would be foolish to say that these picks would’ve been 100 percent perfect. We won’t know that for sure for another few years. However, we as fans have the right to question. Let’s just hope that Ryan Pace can prove us wrong.

– Jacob Infante is a National Editor for cover32 and also covers the Chicago Bears. He can be followed on Twitter @jacobinfante24.

