Bears have a position which you should not sleep on

The Chicago Bears are smack dab in the middle of a rebuild and their roster is chock full of untapped potential. Plenty of said potential is held in the defense with studs like Leonard Floyd and Eddie Goldman, and much can be said for the offensive line in the strong interior featuring Kyle Long, Josh Sitton, and Cody Whitehair. Running back seems to be fortified for the foreseeable future, and with the drafting of Mitch Trubisky, for better or worse the quarterback position is locked up for the foreseeable future as well. Plenty of money was invested into the secondary during the offseason and the front seven is already loaded with talent, so the biggest question mark position on the roster is wide receiver. Many see it as a weakness leading into the heart of the offseason and others just have no idea what to think of the group on the roster. The Bears have assembled a very low key but strong group of talent and the competition here could bear major fruit for the organization going forward.

Kevin White

Let’s just dive right into this and start with the biggest risk/reward receiver on the roster currently. White came out of West Virginia with supreme athleticism, sporting a 6’3” 220lb frame and a 4.30 40-yard dash time, and the only real knock on him was his lack of development due to a limited college route tree; but when he was called number 7 overall on draft night, no one was surprised. With a perfect example to learn from in Alshon Jeffery and recent success in grooming receivers, the Bears brass was confident that Ryan Pace’s inaugural pick could develop into a stud in this league. All was going just as planned until a stress fracture and subsequent surgery ended White’s rookie campaign far too early. 2016 rolls around and the hype train is in full effect and Kevin White finally gets to suit up for the Bears and showed plenty of progress and potential before an unfortunate tackle landed him on IR with a spiral fracture before he could truly blossom. Now White, who is only 24, is completely healthy and has had a few years to learn the more technical aspects of his position but the question is can he stay on the field and shed the bust label and unfortunate injury history?

Cameron Meredith

Undrafted out of Illinois State where he played quarterback, no one could have known Cameron Meredith would finish 2016 as the bears leading receiver over the likes of Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Royal. He looks the part at 6’ 3” and 207 lbs, and showing plenty of athleticism, Meredith popped onto the scene with 66 receptions, 888 yards, and 4 touchdowns after starting the season buried on the depth chart. He took every opportunity given and showed superb development when called upon to replace the injured Eddie Royal and suspended Alshon Jeffery. The talent is there and he has every chance to start the season number two on the depth chart and further prove he can be a good receiver in this league.

Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright

I put these two free agent signings under the same banner because they both come in on prove it deals after failing to live up to their potential elsewhere. Wheaton was a third rounder drafted by Pittsburgh to be their deep threat receiver and showed flashes of being just that, but health lead to him losing snaps and eventually his roster spot to Martavis Bryant. Wright on the other hand was effective under Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains when they shared time with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Wright is a quicker than fast receiver and Wheaton could be the deep threat the Bears have been missing on the roster; both will have every chance to earn a spot and carve out a niche in this offense

Victor Cruz

Cruz is by far the most seasoned veteran receiver signed by the Bears and immediately the most accomplished receiver on the roster. A former superstar for the Giants, Victor Cruz made a career in the slot, putting up 303 receptions, 4459 yards, and 25 touchdowns in 6 seasons in New York; but after suffering a torn patellar tendon, the emergence of Odell Beckham Jr, and the drafting of Sterling Shepard, Cruz just had no spot left on the Giants and was released. Now 30 years old, Cruz is looking to prove he can still be the playmaker he was for the Giants, and if he ends up being even half of that, he could end up being another late free agent steal by Ryan Pace. If not, the Bears lose very little for giving him the shot and still get to use his experience as a role model for the youth in the Bears receivers.

